101% Shuddh Bollywood & Drama guaranteed by ZEE Bollywood





A well-known name in Bollywood, Suneel Darshan, has yielded memorable films like Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love, Andaaz, Jaanwar, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Hai among others throughout his career in the industry until present. He’s also a man behind introducing the entertainment industry to some of the decade’s biggest players, giving them a platform for their upcoming blockbusters. By paying tribute to him, his cinema, his milestones and by guaranteeing 101% Shuddh Drama, Zee Bollywood, the 101% Shuddh Bollywood channel, celebrates two of its successful films Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love which completes 20 years and Andaaz which ends 18 years later. May 18 at 11:30 a.m. and May 23 at 2 p.m. respectively. Remembering the journey, Suneel Darshan said, “We started our successful association with ‘JAANWAR’ which was Akshay’s first success after a lackluster period. Then with EK RISHTAA he went higher to be opposed to Amitabh Bachchan and won the role with full conviction. These films were followed by Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, Andaaz, Talaash, Mere Jeevan Saathi and Dosti Friends Forever. “ Memories of Akshay Kumar,“Some memories fade over time, but Ek Rishtaa is truly a nostalgic experience as he explored a relationship that I have bonded so deeply with and the pleasure of being cast with Mr. Bachchan added to my excitement. . I feel deeply indebted to the audience for their continued appreciation of the film … “ Written, directed and produced by Suneel Darshan, star Amitabh Bachchan – Akshay Kumar Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love is a heartwarming and heartwarming drama between Father & Son, starring Raakhee, Karisma Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. The film also highlights the bond of a family that is tightly knit and believes in tackling all issues together. The film was Akshay Kumar’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after the overwhelming success of their “Jaanwar” in (1999). A presentation of Shree Krishna International, the film enjoyed a 100-day theatrical run in Mumbai and in several other cities of India, it met with resounding success in international territories. The film’s strong content continues to relentlessly attract large audiences across digital and television platforms even today. The upcoming film Andaaz, produced by Suneel Darshan, is a story of three people struggling against a difficult fate. The film revolves around an Air Force officer Raj (Akshay Kumar) who is secretly in love with his best friend Kajal (Lara Dutta). The story takes a turn when Kajal is married to another man and the heartbroken Ajay travels across the world to start over. He eventually finds Jiya (Priyanka Chopra) and decides to marry her. As events unfold, Jiya is revealed to be Kajal’s widowed sister-in-law. This love triangle features Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Lara Dutta in the lead roles. So save your calendars for 101% Shuddh Family Bonanza as Zee Bollywood celebrates all these years of Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love on May 18 and Andaaz on May 23!







