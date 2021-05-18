Actors injured in an accident on set: Dylan O’Brien, KJ Apa





While filming TV shows or movies, some stars have suffered injuries on set. Dylan o’brien, for example, took a brief break in the spotlight after an accident and subsequent injury while filming The Maze Runner: The Death Curein March 2016. At the time, the actor was working on the opening sequence for the film when a stunt went wrong. Over a year after the incident, Dylan spoke with The Salt Lake Tribunein September 2017 and explained that he had broken most of the right side of my face. The former MTV star has since opened up about his injuries and how they affected his acting career as a whole. I had lost a lot of functions, just in my daily routine, Dylan also said Vulture in September 2017. I wasn’t even at the point where I felt I could handle social situations, let alone show up and be responsible for work every day. Long hours on set, performing and wearing a movie, it just makes your palms sweat. In an October 2020 interview with the Big Ticket Podcast, the Teen wolf alum said he always feels some degree of anxiety while doing stunts. Every time I put a rig, I check every part of that rig and much more he shared. Even to this day, if I’m on set doing a stunt, if I’m in a platform, if there’s some action going on, I’m slightly irritable. In May 2021, it was reported that Nick jonas also suffered an injury on the set of an upcoming series. According toTMZ, the actor who has yet to speak about the apparent incident was taken to hospital in an ambulance. News of his reported injury broke days before the Jonas Brothers member was set to win the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. KJ Apaalso suffered multiple injuries on the set. The actor didn’t just hurt himself on the set ofRiverdalebut also on another film set. During filmingSongbird with Sofia carson, which was released in December 2020, the New Zealand native shared a deleted Instagram post of himself stitches to his head next to the caption, Stunts. I opened my head yesterday, the CW star later shared in a video on social media. I don’t know if you can see this, but I have two stitches in there. Scroll through our gallery to see what other celebrities have suffered injuries on set over the years. Love D-14? Make sure you subscribe to our youtube channel for fun and exclusive videos with your favorite stars.

