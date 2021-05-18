‘BLAND REBRAND’: Don Lemon slammed for ‘desperate’ publicity stunt after suggesting he quit CNN





CNN anchor Don Lemon is the victim of what critics have described as a publicity stunt over his future on the network. Lemon repeatedly teased a major announcement he was going to make on “CNN Tonight” on Friday, even hinting that whatever he announced would be the “end of an era”. Before shutting down his show, Lemon told viewers that “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon” ended abruptly. CNN DEDICATES ONLY 4 MINUTES TO THE ISRAEL-GAZA CONFLICT THROUGHOUT THE WEEK AT PRIMETIME “It’s been really, really great. This is the last night that will be CNN Tonight with Don Lemon,” Lemon said. “So, I enjoy all the years of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon. But changes are coming. And I’ll let you know.” The announcement sparked a wild backlash on social media, with fans and critics raising alarm bells about what it strongly suggested was a sudden departure from the liberal network. Soon after, Lemon took to Twitter and assured his viewers that he would not be leaving CNN. “Everyone, calm down,” Lemon said. “I didn’t say I was leaving CNN, I just said it was the end of an era for CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.” He added: “You will have to log in on Monday at 10 am to see.” DON LEMON CLAIM CNN DIVE RATINGS DUE TO ABSENCE TRUMP WORTH THE VALUE, BETTER FOR THE WORLD IT IS NOT POTUS Lemon later revealed that his show was simply renamed from “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon” to “Don Lemon Tonight”. “I didn’t mean to set the internet on fire. What I said last night was true,” Lemon wrote on Saturday morning. “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon is gone. I’ll be back Monday with my newly named Don Lemon Tonight.” Washington Examiner writer Becket Adams blasted the coup, calling it “shameless self-promotion” in order to “resurrect” its “broken ratings.” “Lemon knows exactly what he’s doing. All the hype that followed his teased announcement was no accident. Lemon purposely orchestrated a cycle of selfish mini-news to get people to tune in to his stupid TV show, “Adams wrote on Sunday. NewsBusters analyst Nicholas Fondacaro has hit on the “tasteless rebranding.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “So CNN and Lemon tried to pull off a ridiculous media stunt to get people to tune in to his show again, when they appear to be copying the name of the hugely popular Fox News Channel” Tucker Carlson Tonight “, Fondacaro mentionned. “What a joke. It’s CNN.” Daily Wire reporter Ben Johnson accused Lemon of reporting “false news” about himself. “CNN ended last week the same way it ends every week: by fooling its viewers,” Johnson slammed the network. Lemon is the only prime-time news anchor who consistently does not exceed one million viewers.

