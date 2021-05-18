Aaryan Kapoor, director and screenwriter, is a booming name in the Bollywood industry





Aaryan Kapoor is known for his TV commercials, ads, with the hit film Jogan in which actor Prashanth Narayana starred. Besides his writing and directing skills, he also founded an acting game. institute in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Its Aaryan Kapoor Film and Television Acting Institute is a place to go for anyone in Rajasthan looking to start a career in Bollywood. Born and raised in Rajasthan, Aaryan Kapoor since childhood is passionate about cinema and the glam world. After completing his basic studies, he took writing and conducting courses and underwent professional training in these areas. To try his luck and fulfill his childhood desire, Aaryaan finally moved to Mumbai in 2007, the heart of the Indian film industry, with his plans to become a director. There were quite a few years now since Aaryan Kapoor successfully established himself in the industry. He is now considered a pro and has received a lot of acclaim for his work. As we all know that nothing happens easily and in order to be successful we have to face difficulties and many obstacles in our path. But his determination, drive and passion to do something in the film industry led him to make a place for himself in the glam world. At first he started his journey, as an assistant director to many famous directors in their work and was part of many successful films. He also independently directed some series and television ads. Most recently, he was signed by Infinity Ventures producer Rana Bhatia to lead a song featuring famous singer Ankit Tiwari which will be released soon. According to Aaryan, it’s a sad romantic song – typical Ankit Tiwari style. Aaryan says that is his direction in this area, which will make this a very special and one of a kind music video. He says it will be a memorable music video with Ankit Tiwari and that he is really lucky to be working on this project with the legendary singer. It also gives Aryan the chance to start his journey in the music industry. Apart from that, Aryan did a lot of commercials and some of them worth mentioning like the UM Motors commercial, AAR KAY VOX advertising and much more. Aaryan has great writing and directing prospects. We wish him good luck for his next song with Ankit Tiwari and his film Jogan. Posted on May 17, 2021

