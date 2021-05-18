Pink Panther actor dead at 94

Saying goodbye to a favorite actor is never easy, but sometimes it is necessary. André Maranne, known to many from the Pink Panther films, recently passed away at the age of 94, having enjoyed a successful career and a long and interesting life. Looking at his filmography, it’s easy to tell that he didn’t have the most impressive career in show business history, but he wasn’t an idle man either considering how many credits he had. he amassed in his day. Thinking of all that he must have seen come and go during his time is intriguing because you have to think that when entering show business, each person has a preconceived idea of ​​what life will be like, a notion that is either susceptible. to be broken or altered in some way. If such a thing happened to Andre, he did well to overcome it as his career took off at one point and didn’t slow down so often over the years as he continued to show up fairly regularly until 1991. , when he retired. . The veteran actor had been away from the company for three decades when he passed away, and it’s easy to wonder if he missed him in any way, or if he was happy to be. away from the hustle and bustle that show business has become over. years. There are many differences between the business as it existed then and today, as many actors would like to testify since the point is that the methods, techniques and styles of filming and acting have changed over the years, as have the cast. , who are still used to acting, but who have learned and built on the efforts of those who came before them.

Actors such as André led the way for years, as they continued to serve as examples to those who came after them, just as previous generations did the same. Acting is, after all, a learning process as much as a career and many actors have come before that have managed to inspire those who have entertained audiences for decades. Without these actors who have come before and the examples they gave, it’s very likely that the material we watch these days wouldn’t be as awesome as there wouldn’t have been so many people to learn and learn from. improve. when it came to their actions. One thing every actor should be happy to see is someone coming after them using their gear to reach heights even greater than them, no matter how it can be a bit overwhelming on the ego at times, because yes , watching someone take what you’ve done and do so much better with it can be a little irritating. But when you learn to look at such things without spite, they realize that they managed to lay the groundwork for what was to follow and that the next levels will be possible because they took the effort to be there. and get the job done. Actors like André are doomed to make history and be forgotten in some ways just because the past is not always exposed and people will let their memories slip away.

But the benefit of this is that his name is already etched in the history books and his presence will be remembered somehow by those who remember watching his performances when they were. younger and later in life as well. It’s hard to say what it’s like to be an actor with any precision when you’ve never done it, but at best it would seem like you often have to struggle to get into the business, to do this. it takes to maintain a reputation, go through a bit of soul searching at times, deal with the ups and downs of the business, and at the end of the day try to organize everything into a career that a person can be proud of by watching backward. It feels like André could do it and enjoy his memories of times when he was at the top of his game and even when he wasn’t really firing all cylinders that often. His death is sad for everyone involved there is no other way to say it but one thing that needs to be said is that he has had a beautiful, long life and a very successful career while he was there, so the sadness is alleviated just a little in this case, because honoring a person who has seen so many years go by is much easier. He will be missed, there is no doubt.