Drew Barrymore regrets working with Woody Allen – The Hollywood Reporter

When she sat down with Dylan Farrow for an interview on his eponymous talk show, host Drew Barrymore expressed regret for working with Woody Allen in her past.

“I worked with Woody Allen. I made a movie with him in 1996 called, Everyone say i love you, and there was no better business card than working with Woody Allen, ”Barrymore told Farrow of the disgraced Hollywood director, Farrow’s adoptive father, and co-star in the film in New York City. from an A-list distribution. “Then I had kids, and it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically foolish for not looking at a story beyond what we could tell. ‘had said. And I see what is happening in the industry right now and it is thanks to you who made this courageous choice. So thank you for that.

Farrow appeared on Monday The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss HBO Allen vs. Farrow, which was released in a four-part series, along with a companion podcast, earlier this year. The doc, led by Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick, explored Farrow’s allegations of incest against Allen – that Allen sexually assaulted her – and included unseen video footage of Farrow at age 7 describing alleged abuse to mother Mia Farrow. Dylan Farrow’s claims were made public in the 1993 lawsuit that granted Mia Farrow custody of her and Allen’s children – and resurfaced in the #MeToo era – and the doc explored how the he case took place in the media and in the public arena in the 1990s.

On Monday, Farrow thanked Barrymore for his words. “Hearing what you just said, I’m trying not to cry right now,” she said. “It’s so meaningful because it’s easy for me to say, ‘Of course you shouldn’t be working with him; he’s a fool, he’s a monster, ‘but I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you tell me that my story and what I’ve been through was important enough for you to reconsider this.

Barrymore joins a long list of stars for publicly sharing their regrets for working with Allen in recent years. In early 2018, when Farrow resurfaced his story, Hollywood came in droves to publicly support Farrow, many apologizing for working with Allen, refusing to do so again, and / or donating their salaries to the projects. Allen.

In his memories 2020 About nothing, which was used in part as a voiceover in Allen vs. FarrowAllen has spoken of being “lumped together” with the men who have been accused amid the #MeToo movement and not being able to get his work distributed in the United States. (Amazon put its 2019 film on shelves A rainy day in New York and sever ties with the director in response.) Allen, who claimed he never assaulted Dylan Farrow, has a standing offer from the Allen vs. Farrow filmmakers to interview about the film’s claims.

When speaking to Barrymore about the project, Farrow said the documentary series brought her closer to her many siblings, several of whom were featured in the document, as well as her mother and fellow doc Mia Farrow, even s ‘they couldn’t watch the show. together due to the pandemic.

“I would have loved to be able to watch the show with her,” Farrow told Barrymore. “At the time, it just wasn’t possible; we were in separate quarantine pods, unfortunately. I really heard everything from her after the fact. It was just a very strange path that we walked separately and together, but I think it really changed a lot in the way my mom and I interact with each other and interact with each other, and I think there is a very renewed level of just respect, just woman to woman.