Smoke from Palisade Fire Impacts Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, California The Palisades fire continues to burn and the smoke from the flames causes a dramatic drop in air quality in Hollywood. The Air Quality Management District extended its Hollywood smoke advisory until Tuesday afternoon and said it could linger into the week depending on the firefighters’ progress.

AQMD expects winds to push smoke from the Palisades fire northeast from Monday evening to Tuesday morning, which would increase pollutants in communities such as North Hollywood, Burbank, Van Nuys and Tarzana. These winds are expected to continue Tuesday afternoon. “The effects of the smoke will depend heavily on the progress of the fire containment efforts,” said AQMD. “The South Coast Air Quality Management District will continue to provide daily smoke advisory updates until the air quality impacts wear off. Overall, weather conditions will bring smoke and ash to parts of Los Angeles County with localized impacts near the Palisades fire.

The AQMD advised residents to stay indoors with windows closed and avoid strenuous activity as long as the warning is in place. As of Monday afternoon, the blaze had charred more than 1,300 acres and remained at zero containment, although the Los Angeles Fire Department said it had progressed since the blaze began on Friday night. Although the weather was cool and humid, Margaret Stewart of LAFD said the fire was located in “rough terrain” in three hot spots, including a main fire, the original fire and a small localized fire.

Los Angeles County fire officials reported that after the marine layer exploded, visibility became too poor for fixed-wing aircraft, which had been productive. As visibility improved on Monday afternoon, planes were again added to the melee to drop retarder on the ground. Operations chief Albert Ward said the helicopters were able to prevent the blaze from passing through Topanga Oaks, thanks to roads on the west side of the blaze which gave firefighters a powerful point of attack.

“We were able to maintain this road network and prevent the fire from crossing the Topanga highway,” said operations chief Albert Ward. “The east side of the fire is a bit rougher, there aren’t as many roads or opportunities to hold the fire. We create these features and try to hold back the fire. Much of the smoke you see currently is on this side. “ The suspected arsonist was arrested Sunday afternoon by Los Angeles police. LAFD chief Ralph Terrazas said Monday morning that the man had been treated for minor injuries likely related to smoke inhalation and was still in detention.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos