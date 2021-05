Katey Sagal breaks silence on ‘rebel’ cancellation

Katey Sagal is not happy ABC didn’t donate Rebel a chance. The network canceled the series, in which she plays an activist inspired by Erin Brokovich, on Friday after only five episodes aired. Sagal, who also stars on ABC The Conners, called the cancellation heartbreaking and expressed full support for the disappointed fans. The remainder of the produced episodes will continue to air on ABC Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET. Sagal shared a statement to fans on his Instagram page on Monday, thanking fans for their support for the show. “As a formidable and incredibly talented cast and crew [Krista Vernoff] I just started to gel and find our place, the cap has been removed, and I feel you and I hear your disappointment, “she wrote.” I am wholehartedly with you. She called the ‘blunt announcement’ that there won’t be a second season based on just a few broadcasts a ‘shock and heartbreak’. The old one Sons of anarchy star said everyone involved in the show “scratched their heads” by the sudden reversal of ABC’s support for the show. “As Rebel would say, fight for what you want, get people listening, and in that case if our show can find another more suitable place to land, we’ll do the happy dance,” Sagal wrote. “Otherwise, we gave it our all and made our voices heard, that’s the message behind Rebel! Always Speak Up !!” She encouraged fans to share her post. Sagal also added a link to a Change.org petition calling ABC to save the series. Nearly 8,000 fans have signed the petition since the show’s cancellation on Friday. Hundreds of fans have agreed with Sagal that Rebel should have had more time to develop a fan base. “I LOVE this show! I’m so upset they never even gave you a real chance,” one fan wrote. “ABC made a huge mistake,” said another. “I really hope Rebel will soon be picked up by another network or streaming service! The show and the storytelling are absolutely amazing, as is the cast, “wrote one fan.” We are always there for you. “ Rebel played Sagal as Annie “Rebel” Bello, a working class lawyer without a law degree who fights for what she believes in. The cast of the set also includes John Corbett, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Renee Jones, James Lesure, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio, Ariella Barer and Andy Garcia. The show was the first series created by Krista Vernoff, who also serves as showrunner on both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19. Although these two shows have been renewed for the 2021-2022 season, Rebel was not.







