JetBlue passenger ‘acting erratically’ forces landing in Minneapolis, airline says





An unruly passenger “acting erratically and aggressively” to the crew aboard a JetBlue flight forced him into an unscheduled landing in Minneapolis, officials said Monday. Mark Anthony Scerbo, a 42-year-old Mechanicville, New York resident, has been indicted on suspicion of drug possession, Minneapolis-Saint-Paul International Airport police said. JetBlue flight 915 was on its normal route from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to San Francisco International Airport on Sunday when it “was forced to divert to Minneapolis after a customer on board began. to act erratically and aggressively towards crew members and other customers, “according to a statement from the airline. “The flight was met by law enforcement, the customer was kicked out, and the flight continued to San Francisco,” JetBlue added. In a cellphone video recorded on board the flight, an attendant could be heard telling passengers that a passenger allegedly touched another passenger, refused to wear a mask and made repeated trips to the bathroom. He was also seen stabbing other passengers and sniffing a white substance, the flight attendant said. The attendant added that a bag containing the substance had been found at his seat. “It was decided that the four flight attendants felt uncomfortable with what was going on,” he said. “It was the closest place to go, so we made the decision to come here.” The plane erupted into applause after the attendant finished speaking. The flight was scheduled to take off from JFK at 2:00 p.m. ET and land at SFO at 5:36 p.m. PT. But due to its unscheduled landing at 4:38 p.m. CT at MSP on Sunday, the flight did not land in San Francisco until 7:24 p.m. PT, nearly two hours late, according to flight records. . Scerbo was still in custody Monday afternoon, according to jail records, and Minneapolis prosecutors have until noon Tuesday to formally charge him. He could also face federal charges for possible crimes committed on a plane, traveling over state lines, a spokeswoman for the Hennepin County District Attorney’s Office said. It was not immediately clear whether Scerbo had hired a lawyer on Monday afternoon. No one could be reached at Scerbo’s public telephone numbers.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos