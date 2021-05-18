Hollywood Cheers AT&T Retreat; ‘Dune’ gets a theatrical overhaul – Deadline

As news broke about AT&T ending its foray into Hollywood via a $ 43 billion merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, one word summed up the dominant backlash from the film industry.

Relief.

Not only does the deal end the three-year shadow cast by AT&T, multiple sources told Deadline, it avoids another scenario – a tie-up with NBCUniversal – with more dire implications.

The climate at WarnerMedia, run by AT&T, is already showing signs of change even before the deal is closed, which is expected in mid-2022. Deadline hears that Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s much-publicized sci-fi remake this fall, will not meet the date-and-date release model set for the 2021 slate set. Instead, it will premiere at Venice in September, then hit theaters for a while before finding its way to the HBO Max streaming service.

To address the gap in the release plan, Warner Bros. Distribution Chief Jeff Goldstein said there was “no change” as of Oct. 1 for Dune. The film, like the rest of Slate, will open in theaters the same day it arrives on HBO Max, he said.

Few mergers are perfect, and the time lag between now and the completion of the Discovery-WarnerMedia transaction promises to be a stretch with even more uncertainty and back-and-forth management. But many people in the film world that Deadline spoke to felt new optimism about life under David Zaslav. The longtime Discovery boss, who will lead the combined entity, is seen as more industry savvy and talent-friendly than the current regime at the top.

For more than three years, three of entertainment’s most successful brands – Warner Bros. and HBO and Turner, two cable pioneers born in the 1970s, worked under difficult conditions. Shortly after AT&T’s $ 81 billion acquisition of Time Warner closed in 2018, workers faced tumultuous cycles of downsizing as silos were smashed between long-standing divisions.

Multiple waves of restructuring sought to impose order as a clock ticked loudly until the launch of the HBO Max streaming service. While some degree of rationalization is inevitable in any merger, Dallas-based AT&T has never made much sense for Hollywood. This culture shock peaked at the end of 2020, when WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar – who had been selected by AT&T CEO John Stankey – led what was internally called the Popcorn Project. . This initiative put all the Warner Bros. 2021 slate (with Wonder Woman 1984 a test balloon last Christmas) on HBO Max at the same time it hit theaters.

Now Kilar is said to be negotiating his exit, only learning of the merger plan on Saturday, sources say. The timing was inconvenient in another way – Kilar was the subject of a rigorous but largely favorable report the Wall Street newspaper portrait uploaded on Friday. Title: “HBO’s Max Boss Storyline for a New Hollywood.”

Warner Bros had already made a deal with Regal Cinemas to restore exclusive cinema windows in 2022 before the titles were released to stream. Given the Regal Accord and other indications of the industry’s reorientation towards some theatrical exclusivity, the idea of Dune following a different path is not a shock, but it is very symbolic. Kilar’s insistence on pushing his way through the approach of the day and date earned him no resentment, even though dozens of profit participants were paid in settlements assuming success.

Kilar’s plan proved, to be fair, successful for versions like Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal combat, both of which have racked up significant theatrical receipts by pandemic standards while also appearing to increase HBO Max subscriber levels. (The company added 2.7 million new customers in the first quarter, ahead of the release of these films.)

Less certain is the effect on prestige films that rely on theater for word of mouth. Filmmakers like John Lee Hancock, whose longtime dream project, The small things, released via HBO Max day and date in February, publicly criticized the facility. In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Hancock called it a “shock” and misguided solution provided by separate business leaders from the Warner Bros team, with whom Hancock said he had built trust.

Zaslav and whatever team he brings together, then, face an important task in winning back the loyalty of the creative community. And that in a studio known for nurturing writers like Stanley Kubrick, Clint Eastwood and Christopher Nolan. Warner Bros. just before the pandemic had published unexpected work like Joker., which took months to go from festival sweetheart to massive global blockbuster and multiple Oscar nominees. Now he’s been reduced to doing what Hancock called the “universal declaration” that streaming trumps theater.

Kilar seemed to feel he had played his hand too much. “There is no doubt that it was bumpy in early December of last year,” he told Recode in April. “If I had had the chance to start over, I think it’s very fair to say that we would have taken a few more days to see if we could have had even more conversations than we could have had.”

Zaslav, by comparison – although he specializes in negotiation, sales, sports, and unscripted television, but never cinema – has a more innate sense of the city’s dynamics. A fixture for decades in industry circles, with a billionaire “best friend and mentor,” as Zaslav called him this morning, in Discovery chairman John Malone, Zaslav is seen as capable of massaging a message. He bought producer Robert Evans’ home in Beverly Hills, Woodland in 2020, and spoke today of occupying a Warner field office. These aren’t familiar openings in the years since Jeff Bewkes signed the merger documents in 2016, which seems like a lifetime ago.

“David really understands relationships,” Imax CEO Rich Gelfond said in an interview with CNBC after the deal. “He really has a human touch and he really understands how business is done and how it works and that it’s more than algorithms. He would know how to handle difficult situations. He was an innovator and he knows how to innovate, but he will know how to do it within the limits of the existing system and I think he will do it in a diplomatic and gentle manner.

In a press briefing discussing the deal, Zaslav said “the best and the brightest” would be assembled from the full teams at Discovery and WarnerMedia. Efforts would be focused on trying to “keep the best people”, although he did not give details. The structure and team of WarnerMedia, established during Kilar’s tenure, includes key figures such as Ann Sarnoff, President and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group.

There will certainly be constraints and sticking points to address in the new Warner Discovery (working title). AT&T made it difficult for Warner Bros to function as a large movie studio should, say the troops there, because the purse strings were so tight. The telecommunications giant, which was expected to prioritize vast capital spending on wireless networks and 5G technology, has shown minimal appetite for investing in content, according to insiders. Changes had to be made well in advance, a limiting factor in a rapidly changing landscape where risky decisions often have to be made in no time.

Amid all the chaos, Warner Bros has managed to put together a solid slate. Godzilla vs. Kong won $ 427 million worldwide, officially making it the first Hollywood title of 2020 or 2021 to date. Summer and the second half of the year will bring the musical Lin-Manuel Miranda In the heights, Space Jam: a new legacy, Dune, The matrix 4 and led by Eastwood Cry Macho.

Eastwood, who turns 91 this month, starred in the Dirty Harry films for Warner Bros. and began directing films for the studio in 1975. His credits include Oscar winners for Best Picture unforgiven and Million dollar baby. As streaming started to heat up, WarnerMedia moved a number of Eastwood movies to a service called FilmStruck, which launched in 2016. That service suddenly went dark in the fall of 2018, despite the objections of dozens of Leading filmmakers and thousands of moviegoers. , after taking over by AT&T.

Jill Goldsmith contributed to this report.