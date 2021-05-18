Hannah Montana’s Morgan York explained why she quit acting





“I think I vastly underestimated how much of an outcry would be made.” Morgan York quit acting over a decade ago, and now she’s finally explaining why. Lee Celano / WireImage for Hollywood Reporter

The former actor, who you might recognize as Sarah from Hannah montana or his role in Cheaper by the dozen, took a step back after the end of the Disney Channel series. Jaimie Trueblood / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

On his TikTok account, Morgan explained that when Hannah montana wrapped up, she realized that playing wasn’t fun anymore. “I started playing at the age of nine and from the start my mom said to me, ‘The second it doesn’t get fun or you want to quit, you can quit,’” Morgan explained. . Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

She added, “I didn’t expect it to be a lifetime. I even remember as a kid trying to imagine myself as a grown-up actor and not seeing him. I saw myself. stop playing at least when I started college never come back. “ “It was no longer fun. My passion for the theater didn’t outweigh all the costs, like all the time you have to spend away from your loved ones on sets and the constant control of the people watching you,” he said. Morgan continued. Morgan noted that she had also “vastly underestimated” the “outcry” she would face when she decided to quit acting and had no idea people would actually want to know why she quit. Leaving it to act behind, Morgan was able to pursue her favorite passion for writing fiction and she is already working on her seventh fantasy novel. As to whether or not she stays in touch with her former co-stars, Morgan says she hasn’t told any of them since 2010, but she really doesn’t mind. Craig Sjodin / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

“The only way I could have really interacted with my Hannah montana costars at this point is on social media. I follow them all and I don’t think any of them are following me which is great. They are famous. Either they don’t remember me or they have so many followers that they don’t even know I’m one of them. It’s not personal, “she Explain in another TikTok. For now, Morgan is concentrating on his work in a publishing house and having his own works published. You can read a sample of his books here! BuzzFeed every day Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

