Justin Hartley would have married Sofia Pernas | Entertainment





Justin Hartley is said to have married Sofia Pernas. The This Is Us actor and Jane the Virgin alum reportedly tied the knot in secret after a year together, People magazine reported. According to the post, Justin and Sofia were spotted at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday (5/16/21) where they made their red carpet debut as a cut with wedding finger rings. Speculation about the couples’ potential marriages also surfaced earlier this month, when they were seen on Malibu beach, each wearing bands on their left hands. Justin, 44, and Sofia, 31, are reportedly dating for the first time in June 2020 and made their love story official on Instagram on New Year’s Day (12.31.20). The Smallville alum was previously married to Chrishell Stause from 2017 until he filed for divorce in 2019, with the paperwork being finalized in February this year. Justin was also married to his Passions co-star Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012, with whom he has a 16-year-old daughter, Isabella. Meanwhile, Selling Sunset star Chrishell had previously slammed Justin for telling him about his intention to file for divorce via text message just 45 minutes before the news went public. She said I found out because he texted[ed] me that we were dropped off. Forty-five minutes later the world knew it. And the 39-year-old beauty also slammed the actor for making an impulsive decision about the future of their relationship. She got angry: Because of the crazy way it’s happened, people want answers, and I want answers. I know people say we’ve only been married for two years, but it’s like we’ve been together for six years. In a fight, it’s his choice, you know? Like, I got out, I got out. I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always thought, you know, that’s just a problem we’re working on. If this is really what you wanted, there are better ways to do it. [it]. I spoke to him right after because I thought it must be a joke, but that was kind of the end of the communication. What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that? It’s like, now I have to find a place to live. Now I have to scramble and figure this out, you know?

