Melinda Gates’ lawyers before Bill’s divorce

It is a well known fact that Bill and Melinda Gates, three children, will not inherit the billions of wealth amassed by Microsoft.
Instead, the couple’s three children – Jennifer, 25, Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 18 – will have $ 10 million each.
But Bill and Melinda’s divorce, announced earlier this month, could change that.
Celebrity divorce experts say the legal team Melinda hired to help her get through her separation from Microsoft founder – including some of America’s top trust and estate lawyers – could help her get out. more of the divorce.
Senior divorce lawyers Harriet Newman Cohen and Martha Cohen Stine said the New York Postthat it was “very unusual for the names of trust and estate attorneys to appear on a divorce petition.”
Ms Newman Cohen and Ms Cohen Stine are not involved in the Gates’ divorce, but are familiar with high profile divorces and have previously represented the Governor of New York. Andrew Cuomo, ex-wives of Harvey and Bob Weinstein, NBA star Paul George, actor Laurence Fishburne, ex-wife of Howard Stern and ex-wife of Louis CK
“Bill Gates proudly announced to the world that he was leaving $ 10 million for each of his three children, with the rest of the billions going to charity,” said Ms. Newman Cohen.
“Now that Melinda is in control, maybe she wanted to leave more than $ 10 million each to her children. Maybe she didn’t agree.
Melinda is represented by senior divorce lawyer Robert Cohen of Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich – whose clients include Michael Bloomberg and Ivana Trump.
She also listed Paul Weiss’ estate planning lawyer Loretta Ippolito, as well as the firm’s Bruce Birenboim, who has represented Citigroup and the NFL.
Over the years, Bill has spoken about how much he plans to leave his children.
In a 2016 interview on a UK breakfast show This morning, the Microsoft boss said his children were “proud” of his decision to devote most of his fortune to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
“Our kids will get a great education and a little bit of money, so they’re never going to be badly off, but they’ll come out and have their own careers,” he said.
“It is no favor for children to give them enormous wealth. It twists everything they could do, making their own way.
Gates’ crystal-clear image as a philanthropic family man is growing cloudy by the day, two weeks after he and Melinda announced their divorce.
Since then, issues that likely led to the couple’s marriage ending have continued to emerge.
Stories of Gates’ allegedly goofy behavior with female employees, weekend retreats with former girlfriends, and a little-known connection to Jeffrey Epstein have all emerged – with reports suggesting the Microsoft founder was much more than to relentlessly build up his technology business and charity
A spokesperson for Gates strongly denied any wrongdoing on his behalf.
A survey by The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that Microsoft board members decided it was best for Gates to step down from its board in 2020 after an internal investigation found that a previous romantic relationship with one of the company’s engineers was “inappropriate”.
The Microsoft engineer wrote a letter to the board at the end of 2019, alleging that she and Gates had been in a sexual relationship for years.
“Microsoft received a concern in the second half of 2019 that Bill Gates sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in 2000,” a Microsoft spokesperson said. Told The Wall Street Journal.
“A committee of the board of directors examined the problem, assisted by an outside law firm to conduct a thorough investigation. Throughout the investigation, Microsoft provided full support to the employee who raised the issue. “
A spokeswoman for Gates said the case had ‘ended amicably’ and her decision to step down from Microsoft’s board in March 2020 was not related to the investigation but rather related that he wanted to focus more on his philanthropic work.
