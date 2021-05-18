Joshua Jackson Becomes Deadly Surgeon In Chilling Dr Death Trailer





Peacock releases the trailer for the Dr. Death series, which stars Joshua Jackson, and follows the real events of the sociopathic surgeon.

The first trailer for Dr. Death shows Joshua Jackson turned deadly surgeon, Dr Christopher Duntsch, in a new limited series of Peacock. Scheduled to premiere this summer on Peacock,Dr. Deathfollows Dr Duntsch, a charming Dallas surgeon whose neurosurgery practice becomes a target after many patients who come for routine surgery are permanently maimed or dead. Based on the real events that were brought to light in the successful first season of journalist Laura Beils Wonder Podcast, Dr. Death is directed by directors Jennifer Morrison (MD House), Maggie Kiley and So Yong Kim. peacock has now released the official trailer for Dr. DeathAs Duntsch’s surgeries continue to go wrong, fellow surgeons, played by Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater, begin to suspect doctors of fatal embezzlement. With Carrie Preston and Anna Sophia Robb, Dr. Death is unveiled in the first trailer, and the bizarre clip begins with Jackson as Duntsch preparing for surgery. Check out the spooky trailer for Dr. Death, below: Related: Every Real Life Alec Baldwin Action Figure Has Starred In Movies & TV Filled with intense moments of operations gone awry, clashes between suspicious staff and Jackson, as the murderous doctor arrogantly states, You take my license in Texas; there is a whole world there, the trailer for Dr. Death argues that the series is a must-see original Peacock show. Of course, Jackson has made incredible strides in his career after playing crazy teenage Pacey Witter on Dawson’s Creek, and his take on the incumbent surgeon seems to hit the mark. Chronicle of the terrible events of the spine surgeon who became a cold-blooded killer, Dr. Death is coming to Peacock this summer. Next: Game Changers: Why Joshua Jackson’s Charlie Missed The Mighty Ducks Reunion Source: peacock Karl Urban welcomes Jensen Ackles to Boys Season 3 in BTS Photo

