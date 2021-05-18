Disneyland Resort introduces ticket buying and booking system at the same time

Disneyland resort introduced a new system so that potential customers can purchase their park tickets and make their park reservations at the same time, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- Disneyland Resort will continue to limit its capacity to comply with government requirements and promote physical distancing and all guests will still require a park ticket and reservation for that same park.
- Guests purchasing tickets on Disneyland.com will see that the process has been made a bit easier as customers can now book their reservations as they book their tickets.
- To purchase a ticket and make a theme park reservation together:
- Start to Disneyland.com/ParkReservations and click on “Select ticket”.
- Select the number of days you want to visit the parks.
- Choose the number of tickets you need for all of the guests in your party, ages 3 and up.
- Select your ticket type – one park per day or Park Hopper tickets.
- Choose a date and a park for your theme park reservation, subject to availability.
- You can now also select the additional option to purchase parking vouchers in advance.
- Review your current selections and buy.
- For those wishing to purchase the Park Hopper option, select your starting park for each day of your visit, subject to availability.
- If you have already purchased and have a valid ticket:
- Log into your Disney Account on Disneyland.com or the Disneyland app to link valid theme park tickets before accessing the park reservation system.
- Head toward Disneyland.com/ParkReservations and click on “Make a park reservation”.
- Create your party.
- Select the day and the theme park you want to visit. Customers with Park Hopper tickets will select the theme park they wish to start their day in, subject to availability, and then be able to start walking through the parks after 1 p.m. that day (subject to availability).
- Review and confirm your visit! And as a reminder, customers with multi-day tickets will need to make a separate park reservation for each day they plan to visit the theme parks.
- To learn more about important information to know before visiting Disneyland Resort, see our Guide to reopening.