Disney announces new brand of Onyx Collective content for Hulu and other Disney platforms





As Disney General Entertainment continues to celebrate various stories and voices, they have announced a new brand of content, Onyx Collective, will be coming to Hulu. What is happening: Dana Walden, President of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, announced a brand new content on Hulu called Onyx Collective.

Onyx Collective is designed to curate a selection of premium entertainment by color makers and under-represented voices and will be led by Tara Duncan.

Duncan, who is also chairman of Freeform, has been spearheading this effort since it was announced last year.

Onyx Collective is a reflection of Disney General Entertainment's commitment to inclusive storytelling from creators of color that resonate in the United States and around the world.

Hulu will serve as the primary home for the Onyx Collective titles, although the list of creators of the Onyx Collective brand will have access to all Disney platforms.

Some titles will also be available internationally on Disney + as part of the general Star entertainment offer. What they say: Dana Walden, President of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television: "Our industry is immeasurably enriched by the incredible talents of emerging and established color designers. The launch of Onyx Collective allows us to be the best partners of these creators, providing them with the support they need to do their best. Tara Duncan is a gifted leader with fantastic instincts. With her leading this talented team, we have the opportunity to tell transformative stories that authentically represent our audience and are essential to our success."

Tara Duncan, President of Freeform: "We're building a home where color designers are inspired, empowered, and have unprecedented access to reach audiences around the world. This artist-oriented approach will make Onyx Collective synonymous with entertaining, courageous and daring ideas told from a distinct point of view. I am in awe of the opportunity and all the possibilities." Find out more about the Onyx collective: The recently acquired documentary, Summer of Soul (… or, when the revolution couldn't be televised), is the first official project under the Onyx Collective brand. The film will hit theaters through Searchlight Pictures and begin airing on Hulu in the United States on July 2, 2021.

Summer of the soul will also be broadcast internationally via the Star offer on Disney + on a date to be confirmed.

Plus, produced by Oprah Winfrey and Lionsgate, the revolutionary The 1619 project, based on materials from The New York Times Magazine and acclaimed work by Nikole Hannah-Jones of the same name, will launch on Hulu on a date yet to be announced.

Onyx Collective will also host prolific creators, including the recently announced global deal with writer, actress Natasha Rothwell (Insecurity, SNL).

In addition, all non-wonder titles produced by Proximity by Ryan Coogler (Judas and the Black Messiah, Black Panther) will also be supervised by Duncan under the Onyx Collective brand.



