Game of Thrones Natalie Emmanuel Cast in Dracula Tale The Bride





Nathalie Emmanuel attends the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills on January 28, 2020. Photo: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP (Getty Images) If it’s like Dracula-inspired movies are coming out of the woodwork lately, that’s because it’s exactly true, with projects currently in various stages of production fromKaryn kusama, Chris McKay, and Chlo zhao. You can now add Jessica M. Thompson (The light of the moon) to this list of administrators. As Deadline reports, Thompson will lead The bride, from an original Blair Butler script that Thompson edited, and here’s what we know about it, other than the fact that it will (obviously) involve vampires: TThe Photo is a contemporary horror thriller that tells the story of a young woman who is courted and swept aside, only to realize that a Gothic conspiracy is underway. Given the popularity of Dracula IP, the leaders are excited about the possibility of this project, Seeing it as a potential franchise, with the studio speeding up the film for a late summer start. Some of that excitement has to come from the cast, which will include Nathalie Emmanor (Game of thrones, Army of thieves) and Garret Hedlund (Tron legacy). There is no word on the characters they will play, but considering The bride is inspired by Dracula with maybe a little Rebecca and or Crimson peak thrown in there? you can guess Emmanuel is likely to play the titular newlywed, with Hedlund possibly play his suitor. Fans of movies adjacent to monsters can presumably hope to double this The bride with the 1985 The bride (inspired by Bride of Frankenstein), while also waiting for all these other Dracula films to make their way to theaters. To find out more, be sure to follow us on our Instagram @io9dotcom. G / O Media can get a commission







