Hannah Montana Star Explains Why She Stopped Playing





Morgan York opens up about her stint on Hannah Montana in a TikTok video, in which she describes why she chose to stop acting at a young age.

Hannah montana Actress Morgan York recently shared on TikTok why she quit acting as a teenager. York was best known for her role as Sarah, one of Miley’s classmates, on the Disney Channel show,Hannah montana. On the show, Sarah was known as “Saint Sarah” because she always did good deeds and was also an environmentalist. York appeared in 11 episodes of the show over the show’s 4 seasons. After Hannah montana, York no longer has actor credits. York is also known for her portrayal of Kim Baker in 2003Cheaper by the dozen and its sequel. Since leaving her acting activities, York has continued her passion for writing. She graduated from the University of Redlands in 2015 and now works for a publishing house. She also runs a blog called Morgan York writes, where she describes herself as a day editor and “a night novelist. “In her blog, she jokes about the time she spent Hannah montana and Cheaper by the dozen, while discussing his thoughts on writing, playing, and diversity in fiction. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: 10 Disney Shows That Haven’t Aged Well As reported by AND Online, in a recent article on TikTok, York responded to a comment from a user asking if she missed playing, with a single “nobefore going on to explain why she decided to quit gambling as a teenager. In the video, York said the question she had most was why she quit gambling. She goes on to say that ‘it”never expected“act to be a lifelong thing to her and that her mom always told her to stop the second it stopped being fun. After her time Hannah montana, it seems she has reached the point where playing is no longer fun for her. In her TikTok, she explains: My passion for the theater didn’t outweigh all the costs, like all the time you have to spend away from your loved ones on sets and the constant control of the people watching you. York isn’t the first child star to take to social media and other platforms to discuss the impact of the scrutiny that comes at such a young age in Hollywood. Even the star of Hannah montana, Miley Cyrus, went to review her time on the show and the impact it had on her childhood. Although Cyrus clearly did not stop acting after his passage Hannah montana, it’s not uncommon for child stars to pursue entirely different careers after deciding the on-screen limelight isn’t right for them. Other child stars who have become regular joes include iCarly’sJennette McCurdy, who will not be returning for the Revivalon Paramount + show and Mathilde‘s Mara Wilson, who now works for a nonprofit organization. It is certainly not easy to be a professional actor at any age, but for young children the job is even more difficult. For some, it may be better to follow other passions, especially if gambling has never been their primary focus. York seems happy to have left the profession, and certainly doesn’t miss her, although she still supports her castmates on social media and beyond. Next: 5 Actors Who Wished To Be Disney Channel Stars (& 15 Who Loved It) Source: Morgan york, AND Online Why Loki refers to TVA timekeepers as ‘space lizards’

About the Author Devon Musgrave-Johnson

(8 published articles)

Devon is a writer for the Screen Rant film / television team. She graduated from Kenyon College in 2019 with degrees in Film and English and now lives on the North Coast of Massachusetts. She started writing for the Arts section of her high school journal and has been in love with the craft ever since. More from Devon Musgrave-Johnson







