The owner of a Hollywood store was roughed up after approaching a thief; 2 in general – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

HOLLYWOOD, Florida. (WSVN) – Two thieves walked out of a family store in Hollywood with sound equipment worth thousands of dollars, but the owner made sure they didn’t get out of it without a fight, going after each other to one of the men involved.
Michael Dixon has owned Audio Logic on Hollywood Boulevard since 1982.
“My brother is here and my wife works here,” he says.
Speaking to 7News on Monday, the business owner said when it comes to theft, he’s seen it all.
“He had come in, look around, wait your moment, let the salesman get distracted, then rush out the door with the goods,” he said.
But what the duo who targeted Dixon’s store may not have relied on is that he’s no pushover.
“Not in this house. There will always be resistance, ”he said.
Dixon said one of the men entered first.
“He’s just looking for where everyone is, where everything is, and then he leaves,” he said.
He hadn’t been gone for a long time. When he returned, Dixon said, he brought a friend.
Surveillance video captured the thieves inside the store.
“They’re the ones who walk,” Dixon said.
The owner of the business said he knew exactly what the thieves were looking for: $ 6,500 worth of speakers.
Dixon said they grabbed the boxes and paused for it.
“I wasn’t going to let them go without a fight,” he said.
Security cameras recorded what happened next.
“I chased them. The first gentleman walked through the door first, but I was able to grab and tackle the second gentleman, ”Dixon said.
This is where things got violent.
“A bit of a scrum happened, and there were punches and kicks in my face,” Dixon said, but at the end of the day they ended up getting most of it. that they stole. “
They recovered the goods, but one of the crooks almost lost his pants in the middle of rush hour on a busy road.
“Sadly, he laid bare everything his mother gave him for the 5pm traffic on Hollywood Boulevard, which is still being stopped,” Dixon said.
Dixon was left with cuts and bruises. The injuries, he said, were worth it to protect his business.
“I just don’t think they expected an old man like me to still have the jets to get to the front door and do the tackle in front of the store,” he said. .
Dixon said some security changes are underway in Audio Logic.
If you have any information about this theft or the whereabouts of the subjects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $ 5,000.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
