Gordon Ramay to star in new series of competitions, Next Level Chef, for Fox





Gordon Ramsay walks again to the kitchen and the television. The celebrity chef is preparing a brand new TV show for Fox called “Next Level Chef”. The competition series will also feature Nyesha Arrington and Gino DAcampo. “Next Level Chef” will take place in a multi-level culinary space according to The Hollywood Reporter. Each floor will be supplied with ingredients and equipment different from the others. THE GORDON RAMSAY RANGE OF HARD SELTZERS ARE RELEASED WITH THE PROFESSIONAL YOU CAN EXPECT “This is the next evolution in cooking competitions,” said Ramsay. “It’s big and it’s bold, and I can’t wait for people to see it.” Social media stars, home cooks, restaurant and food truck owners will be among the contestants. Ramsay, 54, Arrington, 39, and DAcampo, 44, will serve as judges and mentors, the newspaper reports. They each recruit a group of chefs and strive to help them succeed, the winner comes away with $ 250,000. “Next Level Chef is a unique format that could only have come from the deliciously brilliant culinary mind of Gordon Ramsay, ”said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox, in a statement obtained by THR. GORDON RAMSAY’S NEW RESTAURANT WILL HAVE $ 106 FROM BURGER AND FRIES COST ADDITIONAL He added, “We couldn’t be happier to bring Gordon, Nyesha and Gino to compete together in what is a new and innovative way in a series of cooking competitions.” Ramsay has become known not only for his fine dining establishments and skills as a chef, but also for his abrasive TV personality who has sparked memes galore since he first appeared on the scene. He is best known for hosting “Hells Kitchen”, which sees the chef putting budding chefs through rigorous challenges. Ramsay has hosted a number of other popular shows including “MasterChef Junior”, “MasterChef USA” and “Kitchen Nightmares”. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Arrington has appeared in a number of food and cooking shows, including HBO Maxs “Selena + Chef”, “Tournament of Champions” and “Guys Grocery Games”. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER DAcampo has also appeared in a number of television programs and appeared alongside Ramsay in “Gordon, Gino & Freds Road Trip,” which saw the two go on a road trip with Fred Sireix.

