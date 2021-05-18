New poll shows how bored anime fans are with Hollywood adaptations





When it comes to anime, the medium is getting more and more love every day and Hollywood has no choice but to notice. Of Dragonball evolution at Ghost in the shell, most of the live-action adaptations made in the United States haven’t done well with fans, but that doesn’t stop Hollywood from trying. But if a poll is right, a few good fans would rather Hollywood shut down. It all came to light when Yahoo Japan released a special poll. The site asked fans what anime would they like to see Hollywood fit into a movie. Now the results are in, and it turns out that the first choice was a small upcoming saw. there was a Japanese poll that asked “which anime would you like to get a Hollywood live-action adaptation” and “none” took the top spot by a landslide pic.twitter.com/cRki9Glnxe – Reki (Limited Swimsuit Ver.) (@Pup_hime) May 14, 2021 According to fans who voted in Japan, the best answer was … nothing. That is true. Fans have voted en masse to say that they would rather Hollywood not adapt anything when it comes to anime. The choice by a landslide with more than 60% of the votes. Of course, some fans have said that they want Hollywood to take on their favorite animated series. For example, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was at the top of the list in second position. The attack of the Titans ranked third before the others as Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto, Detective Conan, and Slam dunk deserved their place. The rest of the list ended with JoJo’s bizarre adventure, My Hero Academia, and Hunter x hunter. As you can imagine, the top pick is pretty hilarious and shows how badly the anime has been treated in the United States. Some adaptations like Alita: the angel of battle have done well with fans with successes inspired by anime like Pacific Rim. Now Hollywood is hoping it can reserve its reputation with a series of upcoming projects. One Piece, Cowboy Bebop, and Gundam are all in the works at various studios. So for now, we can only cross our fingers on these next titles! What do you think of this now viral poll? Do you agree with the first choice or do you have a different answer in mind? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or contact me on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.







