Dune Still Ready for Same Day / HBO Max theatrical debut, Says WarnerMedia Boss





According to Johanna Fuentes, communications manager at WarnerMedia, Dune is still set to hit theaters and HBO Max on the same day in the United States.

While there have been doubts whether Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will remain loyal to Warner Bros. ‘planning to release her entire 2021 movie roster in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, Johanna Fuentes – who is head of communications for WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group – ensures that the latest film adaptation of Frank’s classic sci-fi novel Herbert will arrive on the streaming platform the same day it hits theaters in the United States. Deadline asserted in a recent report that Dune“will not meet the day-and-date release pattern set for the entire 2021 roster. Instead, it will premiere in Venice in September, then hit theaters for a while before finding its way to the HBO Max streaming service. ” this report on Twitter, writing, “[Dune] will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day in the United States (Source: Warner Bros.). “ Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Dune Will Be a World-Changing Movie, Dave Bautista Promises As Deadline Warner Bros. home distribution president mentions in his original article. Jeff Goldstein also reaffirmed DuneThe October 1 release date and stated that the film is still scheduled to hit theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. Produced by Legendary Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, Villeneuve’s Dune is based on Herbert’s science fiction novel of the same name, which was originally published in 1965. The novel was previously adapted for the big screen in 1984, starring David Lynch Dune hitting theaters in December of that year.The novel received another live-action adaptation in 2000, with a three-part miniseries titled Frank Herbert’s Dune aired on the Sci Fi channel (now known as Syfy). A continuation miniseries,Children of Dune by Frank Herbert, broadcast on Sci Fi in 2003. RELATED: Dune Writer Is Already Working On The Sequel’s Script Restart of Villeneuve’s film Dune The release was originally scheduled for November 20, 2020, but was delayed until December 18, 2020. The film was delayed again shortly thereafter due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), and is now scheduled for release. released on October 1st. While a Dune The sequel has yet to be officially lit by Legendary, with a second film planned, with Villeneuve explaining that the first film will cover roughly half of the original novel. However, the director also expressed concern that Warner Bros. ‘plan to release Dune on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters, it could lead to financial underperformance, putting a sequel in jeopardy. Nonetheless, Legendary Television is also set to produce a spinoff / prequel series for HBO Max, titledDune: the sorority. Directed by Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay he co-wrote with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts, Dune stars Timothe Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Stellan Skarsgrd as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Chang Chen as Dr. Wellington Yueh, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr Liet Kynes, Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Stephen Henderson as Thufir Hawat and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1. KEEP READING: AT&T Merges Warner Bros., HBO & More With Discovery Inc. Source: Twitter JJ Abrams isn’t interested in leading existing franchise ventures anytime soon

