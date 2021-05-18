Authorities Identify Person Found Dead Near Hollywood Beach





Authorities have identified the person whose body was found in Hollywood Beach earlier this year in a case that prompted authorities to seek public assistance. Gage Alan Peterson, 19, was a resident of Ventura, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office. His cause of death was probable drowning. The way was undetermined. Peterson was found on the beach outside Oxnard on the evening of Jan. 24, near the 2900 block of Ocean Drive, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. His body had been seen floating in the water by someone walking on the beach, officials said. The body was moderately decomposed and there was no clothing, identification or vehicle found at the scene, the agency reported. In early February, the sheriff’s officials asked the public for help in identifying the body. They wanted to know about missing people in the area and abandoned cars and boats in coastal areas. At the time, they had no estimate of the person’s age and were unsure of their gender. Later that month, the medical examiner’s office was contacted by a relative of Peterson to tell them he was missing, the agency reported. He was last seen by relatives on January 7. This information ultimately led to his positive identification by means of fingerprints. More local news:Fire investigator’s report reveals cause of deadly Simi Valley hangar fire Ventura County chief medical examiner Dr. Chris Young found no traumatic injuries or fatal levels of drugs or alcohol in Peterson’s blood samples, according to the agency’s autopsy report. Peterson had a history of schizophrenia, depression and suicide attempts, the agency found, and had been hospitalized as a psychiatric precaution before passing away. But the apparent drowning could have been suicidal or accidental, officials say, or caused by visual and auditory hallucinations related to schizophrenia. Peterson was known as a good swimmer, according to the report. If you are feeling discouraged, the NationalSuicidePrevention Lifeline, for English speakers and Spanish speakers, can be contacted at 1-800-273-8255 orhttps://suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Gretchen Wenner covers the latest news for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at [email protected] or 805-437-0270. Local coverage is only possible with the support of our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

