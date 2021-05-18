TI and his wife Tiny are under LAPD investigation as accusers file police reports

The Los Angeles Police Department has opened an investigation into the rapper IT and his wife, singerTameka “Tiny” Harris.

Mike Lopez, chief information officer of the LAPD, confirmed in the United States on Monday that an investigation had been opened, but further details were not available.The investigation comes after two women filed reports police alleging that they had been drugged and sexually assaulted by the couple. One of the reports was filed with the LAPD and the other with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Lawyer Tyrone Blackburn, who represents the couple’s accusers, declined to comment when contacted by USA TODAY.

Steve Sadow, the couple’s attorney, said the Harrises “have not spoken or been contacted” by any law enforcement personnel.

“It appears that the LAPD ‘accuser’ has once again chosen to remain anonymous, preventing us from being able to refute or refute her allegations or even examine them,” he continued. “Meanwhile, even though we are now appearing for the first time. To have the name of an ‘accuser’ who allegedly filed a police report with the LVPD, we have absolutely no details of his claim.”

In the Las Vegas police report, filed on May 8, a woman named Rachelle Jenks alleges the couple gave her a white powder drug and a picture of Patrn before engaging in sex acts with her in August. 2010. Jenks says in reports that she couldn’t consent because she was drugged and under the influence.

In the LAPD report, an anonymous accuser alleges that the couple sexually assaulted and sexually assaulted her in 2005. Speaking to an investigator about Zoom on April 8, the accuser said Tinysaton was in the back then that TI had sexually assaulted her and the person in the shelter threw up, passed out and woke up with “burning, pain” and itching in her vagina. “The accuser said she believed she was drugged with the Patrn she received from Tiny at a club earlier that night.

“The victim thinks there was something about Tiny’s drink that caused her to pass out because she couldn’t have passed out from the two drinks she had that evening- there, “the report says.

In April, the rapper and his wife exposed the allegations against them, after three other anonymous accusers came forward for abuse, including drugs, sex trafficking and rape.

Sadow called the allegations “slanderous” in a statement in the United States TODAY at the time, asking the accusers “to come out publicly.”

“By hiding behind anonymous allegations, the anonymous accusers are effectively making themselves uncredible and unworthy of belief,” he continued. “We say stop trying to manipulate the press and abuse the justice system, and let their identities shine so that we can go against these slanderous accusations.”

Three other accusers claim abuse by rapper TI and his wife Tiny; lawyer calls claims “ not credible ”

One of the most shocking anonymous claims came from a woman who detailed a meeting with the couple in Miami when she was 20. forced her to swallow a pill and take a powdered substance, which drugged her. She alleged that Tinythen had started having sex and she could not consent to it.

Another woman, also 20 at the time, claims to have been drugged and raped by TI and one of her male friends, still in Miami, in May 2010. Blackburn said she received the victim’s medical records. .

The third accuser to come forward in Aprils said she was sexually trafficked in Nevada, California and Florida by the couple.

In March, Blackburn said he was representing 11 people who allege “forced drugs, kidnappings, rape and intimidation in at least two states, including California and Georgia” against the Harrises, as well as members of the Harrises. their inner circle. Blackburn said he had also been in contact with witnesses to the alleged abuse.

“These criminal allegations cover more than 15 years of methodical and sadistic abuse against women in various locations across the country,” reads a statement from Blackburn in the United States TODAY on March 1. “These individual allegations point to strangely consistent allegations of women before or after their immediate entry. (The Harrises) home, hotel, or tour bus (who) were coerced by Tiny into ingesting drugs or drugs administered to them. blind to interfere with the victims’ ability to consent to subsequent despicable sexual acts. “

TI and Tiny denied these allegations at the time through Sadow.

“Clifford (TI) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest terms these unsubstantiated and unfounded allegations,” he said. “We are confident that if these allegations are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be laid. These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that has started on social media. The Harrises implore everyone not to get caught up in these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and abuse the justice system.

Separately, Blackburn depicts a woman who says she has a 10-year history with the couple and alleges TI held a gun to her head after an altercation with her assistant. Sabrina Peterson convicted the couple of libel and intentional conflict of emotional distress, among other things. Previously, she had taken her allegations to social media, leading other women to come forward to Blackburn. TI has denied its allegations on its social accounts.

In January, TI took up the charges against him and his wife on social media.

“Everything we have done has been done with consensual adults. We have never forced anyone, we have never drugged anyone against their will, we have never detained anyone against their will, we have never never did anyone do anything, “TI said in an eight-minute videostat shared on Instagram.” I never raped anyone, never raped anyone. “

Rapper TI, wife Tiny issue denial after several accusers came forward for abuse, allegations of rape

Contribution: Amy Haneline, Rasha Ali, HannahYasharoff