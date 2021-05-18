Vicky Kaushal in Kartik Aaryan: Leading Bollywood Men Share Their Skin Care Secrets

Bollywood actresses are constantly told to share their skincare secrets. From home remedies to makeup products, we know everything they do to look fresh and glowing. Have you ever wondered why the top men in the industry never ask about their grooming hacks? It’s probably because somewhere in the back of their minds people still think this is a topic that is only meant for women.

Believe us when we say it’s absolutely wrong. Male celebrities put a lot of effort into getting that glowing skin. It’s just that social conditioning doesn’t allow them to talk about it in public. But don’t worry, because at AskMen India we’ve done some research to find out what’s going on in their skincare routine and how we too can follow it to look flawless:

Vicky Kaushal

Stay hydrated.

Vicky Kaushal was quite skinny when he ventured to Bollywood. Although he absolutely nailed the role of Deepak in Masaan, he looked nothing like the leading men in the industry. Realizing the importance of grooming and building your body, the actor began to follow a strict fitness regimen for his subsequent films. In addition to pumping up his muscles with the help of his trainer Mustafa Ahmed, he ate a healthy diet which consisted of drinking large amounts of fluids throughout the day. This included fresh juices and smoothies outside of the water. It helped flush toxins out of her system and gave her skin its divine glow.

Kartik Aaryan

Wear a mask.

Kartik Aaryan is today a much sought after actor in Bollywood. Her career has the steepest ascending chart, thanks to her massive choice of movies over the past few years and her romance rumors with Sara Ali Khan and other starlets. While his hair is one of his most talked about and most talked about features, the actor is also very particular about his skin care regimen. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a photo of himself wearing a homemade face mask. Her fans left some funny responses in the comments section, the best being At Least There’s A MASK on the face. Well, what better time to indulge in a little personal grooming than now!

Ranveer Singh

Cleanse your face twice a day.

Ranveer Singh is one of the most actors in Bollywood, not only in terms of his films, but also his fashion. He is known to wear very absurd and exaggerated outfits. Another thing about him is that he keeps changing his hairstyle every now and then. And that includes his beard. He sported everything from dreadlocks to a horseshoe mustache. Considering the thickness of her facial hair, Ranveer makes a point of cleaning her face twice a day and taking care of the underlying skin. To clean his beard, he uses a beard shampoo.

Siddhant chaturvedi

Trim and tame your beard.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is one of the few curly heads in Bollywood. The Gully Boy actor has spoken at length about how he takes care of his locks by oiling them every day, given that they tend to get frizzy very easily. That aside, he is also strict in his skin care routine. As his beard has a naturally dry texture, he looks dull and develops split ends if not tamed every now and then. Siddhant makes a point of cutting his beard from time to time. It helps in maintaining good hygiene and the health of the skin.

Varun Dhawan

Massage your body with nourishing oils.

Varun Dhawan seems like someone who absolutely loves his job. And not just the acting part, but everything from promotions to her reality TV appearances and red carpet events. He is still so energetic and full of life. And this is reflected in his appearance. He has crisp, clear and glowing skin as seen in all of his photos. But it’s not just his positive attitude towards life that is responsible for it. Varun is very particular in his grooming routine, which includes massaging his body with nourishing oils to look toned. This was revealed by her Coolie No.1 co-star Sara Ali Khan, who thought of it as great skin care advice.

Follow these tips to get flawless skin!

Cover by Dhaval Punatar / AskMen India

