What to watch on Hulu in June 2021





Willys Wonderland (Screen Media), The Croods: A New Age (Universal Pictures) Picture: The AV club This June, the biggest movie of the last 14 months arrives at Hulu: no, no Principle or Godzilla vs. Kong or Nomadland, were talking about The Croods: A New Age, a sequel that nobody asked for but may have been absolutely crucial at the U.S. box office surviving 2020. That’s a thing of the past, however, as next month you’ll get to see more of it in season two of Love, Victor, season three of Trolls: TrollsTopia, Nicolas Cages non-Five nights at Freddys movie Willys wonderland, and the original Hulu movie False positive. It stars Ilana Glazer and Justin Theroux as a couple trying to get pregnant and encountering some sort of creepy mystery with their fertility doctor (Pierce Brosnan). Hulu subscribers can also check out Batman begins, a few Anaconda movies, The black Knight, a few Blair witch movies, player, Face / Off, Sweeney todd, the 1994 Little woman, Monster trucks, and four integers Dragon heart movies. Remember Dragon heart? Apparently they just kept doing these damn things. We have Dragon heart, We have Dragonheart: a new beginning, We have Dragonheart 3: The Wizards’ Curse, and we have Dragonheart: Battle For The Heartfire (it is the one where they fight for the fire of the heart). Unfortunately, this will be your last chance to watch A night at the Roxbury, Die hard, Face / Off (hey, wait a minute!), Garden condition, Monster ball, and Soul plane on Hulu, but as is usually the case, the movies will still exist and you will still be able to watch Soul plane on DVD. The full list of what’s coming to Hulu in June is below, followed by the list of what’s to come. Available June 1 Change the game: Documentary premiere (Hulu Original) American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Premiere (NBC) Housebroken: Series Premiere (FOX) Small Fortune: Complete Season 1 (NBC) 50/50 (2011) A very wanted man (2014) A perfect day (2006) A prayer for the dying (1987) The Adventures of Tintin (2011) Across the universe (2007) Living (1993) Anacondas: the hunt for the blood orchid (2004) Anaconda 3: offspring (2008) Anacondas: Blood Trail (2009) Arachnophobia (1990) Batman begins (2005) The big thrill (1983) The bird cage (1997) Black and white (2000) The Blair Witch Project (1999) The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000) Bloody sunday (2002) Blue series (1999) The Boondock Saints II: Toussaint (2009) Bucky Larson: born to be a star (2011) Charlottes Web (1973) The company you keep (2013) Conviction (2010) Condemned (1991) Convoy (1978) The Cookout (2004) The black Knight (2008) Desperate measures (1998) Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005) Dragonfly (2002) Led (2001) Golden (1967) Face / Off (1997) the Forbidden Kingdom (2008) The full Monty (1997) Fun in Acapulco (1963) player (2009) Get smart (2008) To hang up (2000) Skin (1963) The Hustler (1961) Jennifer 8 (1992) Jennifer’s body (2009) Just Wright (2009) Kick ass (2010) Kung Pow: Enter the fist (2000) Last Chance Harvey (2008) The last house on the left (2009) Little woman (1994) The long goodbye (1973) Love letter (1999) The man who shot Liberty Valance (1962) Once upon a time there was a crime … (1992) Ordinary people (1980) Places in the heartt (1984) Primary colors (1998) Revolutionary route (2008) Richie rich (1994) Rules of engagement (2000) Sabrina (1995) Wild state (2021) Save Silverman (2001) Scorpio (1973) Silence (2016) Slumdog Millionaire (2008) The soloist (2009) Certain girls (1988) Something must givee (2003) Soul survivors (2001) Still waiting (2009) Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) Tilting (1997) The time machine (2002) Die for (1995) The bright side (2017) Vanity Fair (2004) Expect… (2005) Walk with your head held high (1973) Waynes World 2 (1993) Weekend in Bernies (1989) Wilde (1998) Wings of courage (1995) Spiritless Protection (2008) Young adult (2011) Available June 2 America has talent: Season 16 premiere (NBC) Available June 3 MasterChef: Season 11 Premiere (FOX) A glitch in the matrix (2020) Night of Kings (2021) Available June 4 The New York Times presents: New episode (FX on Hulu) Defeat Shazam: Season 4 premiere (FOX) Available June 5 Emergency call: Season 2 premiere (ABC) Rams (2021) Available June 7 Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 Premiere (ABC) The Chase: Season 2 Premiere (ABC) To Tell The Truth: Season 7 Premiere (ABC) Available June 8 The Bachelorette: Season 17 Premiere (ABC) Legion of Brothers (2017) Available June 9 The Croods: A New Age (2020) Available June 10 Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original) Card Sharks: Season 3 Premiere (ABC) Confidence (2021) Two of Us (2019) Available June 11 Love, Victor: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original) Real Housewives Of Potomac: Complete Season 5 (Bravo) Come true (2021) Available June 13 Dragonheart (1996) Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000) Dragonheart 3: Sorcerer’s Curse (2014) Dragonheart: Battle For The Heartfire (2017) Don’t Fade (2012) Willys Wonderland (2021) Available June 14 List: Complete Season 1 (The Yellow Affair) Available June 15 Accused: Guilty or Innocent ?: Complete Season 1 (A&E) Alone: ​​Complete Season 7 (A&E) Alone: ​​The Beast: Complete Season 1 America Our Defining Hours: Complete Season 1 (A&E) The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete Season 1 (ABC) Dance Moms: Complete Season 8 (A&E) Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3 (A&E) Forged In Fire: Complete Season 7 (A&E) Hoarders: Complete Season 11 (A&E) Married at First Sight: Complete Season 11 (A&E) Mountain Men: Complete Season 6 (A&E) Swamp People: Complete Season 11 (A&E) The Unexplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1B (A&E) Born to Play (2020) Gone Girl (2014) Her deadly sugar daddy His name is chef (2020) Michael Smerconish: Things I Want To Know Before I Start Speaking (2020) Nasrin (2020) Tunde Johnson’s Obituary (2020) The outer story (2021) Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020) (Lifetime) Available June 17 DAVE: Season 2 premiere (FX on Hulu) Phobias (2021) Available June 18 Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 premiere (ABC) The Hustler: Season 2 Premiere (ABC) When nature calls: first in the series (ABC) Available June 20 The feeling of guilt (2012) Available June 21 Fierce Cooking: Complete Seasons 2 and 3 (Food Network) America’s Worst Cooks: Complete Season 4 (Food Network) Backyard Buildings: Complete Seasons 1 4 (Corus) Big Bucket Food List: Complete Season 1 2 (Corus) Family Home Review: Complete Season 1 (Corus) Facelift Farmhouse: Complete Season 1 (Corus) Home to Win: Complete Seasons 1 3 (Corus) Home Up For The Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Corus) Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete Seasons 1 2 (Corus) Save My Reno: Complete Seasons 1 4 (Corus) Hot Market: Complete Season 1 (Corus) Wall of Chiefs: Complete Season 1 (Corus) Hostiles (2017) Available June 22 Monster trucks (2017) Available June 23 College Bowl: Series Premiere (NBC) Homeland: Fort Salem: Season 2 premiere (free form) Available June 24 An American obsession (2006) Available June 25 False positive (2021) (Hulu Original) Make: Season 3 premiere (NBC) Available June 26 The Choe show: First series (FX) Available June 27 Safer at home (2021) Available June 29 Bratz: the movie (2007) Harvie and the Museum of Magic (2021) Available June 30 Hansel & Gretel: witch hunters (2013) Jack Reacher (2012) The sweet life (2016) Quit Hulu this month June 4 Intrigo: Dear Agnès (2019) June 5 The appearance (2018) June 11 Land: Samaria (2019) THE 92 (2020) June 17 Identity (2003) June 30th 28 days later (2003) 50 first dates (2004) A Dirty Shame (1994) A Night at the Roxbury (1998) A Prayer for the Dying (1987) A Simple Plan (1998) A journey of storks (2017) The Bird Cage (1997) Blue Series (1999) Brooklyns Finest (2010) Bug (2007) Bulworth (1998) Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974) Changeling (2008) Cheech & Chongs Always Smokin (1983) Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009) Convicted (1991) Convoy (1978) The Core (2003) The Devils Double (2011) Have you heard of the Morgans? (2009) Die Hard (1988) Die Hard with Revenge (1995) Dude where is my car? (2000) Face / Off (1997) The Path of the Fist of the Foot (2008) Frankie and Alice (2014) The Full Monty (1997) State of the Garden (2004) Be Smart (2008) Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003) Guess Who (2005) OK Corral Shooting (1957) How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) I am a legend (2007) In the arms of strangers: stories from Kindertransport (2000) Junior (1994) Know (2009) Little Women (1994) Live Free Or Die Hard (2007) The Long Goodbye (1973) The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959) Monsters’ Ball (2001) Mystery Science Theater (1996) Napoleon Dynamite (2004) New in Town (2009) Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) The Ninth Gate (1999) Once upon a time there was a crime … (1992) Pandorum (2009) Paycheque (2003) The Polar Express (2004) The Preachers’ Wife (1996) The Princess Bride (1987) Ramona and Beezus (2009) Revolutionary Road (2008) Rio (2011) Salt (2010) The Sandlot (1993) Saving Silverman (2001) Scary Movie 4 (2006) Scorpion (1973) Sex and the City (2008) Sex and the City 2 (2010) Shirley Valentine (1989) Sleeping with the Enemy (1991) Some Girls (1988) Something Must Give (2003) Soul Plane (2004) The Sum of All Fears (2002) Thirst (2009) Point of View (2008) Vertical limit (2000) Walk High (1973) War (2007) The Wedding Planner (2001) Where’s the Heart (2000) G / O Media can get a commission

