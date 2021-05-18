Maryville Planning approves rezoning for gas storage, entertainment venue | New

The Maryville Planning Commission on Monday approved the rezoning of two companies looking to expand and open a store within city limits and site plans for a new restaurant off West Lamar Alexander Parkway.
The commissioners unanimously approved a request from Blossman Gas and Appliance, which already has a location on US Route 411, to rezone the property at 938 Celtic Road from commercial to industrial.
The company plans to install several storage tanks in the area and needed both a change to the future land use map and a neighborhood change from high-intensity retail to industrial.
Commissioners voted unanimously to grant the company the two rezonings, although Commissioner Fred Metz noted that this would make the property different from everything around it: most of the land in this area is currently zoned commercial.
The city’s land use planning administrator, Michael Brusseau, noted that planners may re-evaluate the zoning of the areas at a later stage, as it is crossed by an Atmos Energy gas pipeline and may not be suitable for commercial projects.
A representative for Blossman told commissioners that there were no plans to build a structure at the site which is on a dead end road and not near other buildings and that it would only be for storage.
The Commission’s notes explained that another company stored gasoline tanks on the lot about 20 years ago. There are currently other natural gas facilities in the area.
The commissioners also unanimously approved the abandonment of a lane between Ellis Avenue and High Street and the rezoning of the plots for a project that could see the building at 496 Ellis Avenue demolished.
Developer James Ryan made the request, and Lawler Wood’s Barry Brooke answered questions from commissioners on why the shaving was necessary. The old building is a 17,850 square foot warehouse built in 1940, according to property records.
The property on Monday was rezoned from the transitional office district to the Washington Street commercial corridor district, intended in part to govern the appearance of buildings in Maryville that tourists heading to the mountains can see, according to the commission’s notes. .
The developers say they plan to build a similar structure on the property, as the current building is not safe enough for a renovation. The plan currently is to reconstruct the existing nature of the building, Ryan told commissioners.
Brooke added that it would be a place for entertainment, including food, bowling, mock golf and other activities. It will have two levels for indoor and outdoor dining, he said.
Seeing those old buildings demolished is sad, Planning Commission Chairman Keri Prigmore said, adding to the laughter. But when you say place of entertainment, that means I don’t have to go to Knoxville.
The commissioners also approved a site plan for the Lim Dynasty Asian Caf Express behind the Dollar General at 2025 Bridgeway Drive.
Commissioner Dan Monat, also owner of LeConte Realty, abstained from the vote and Brusseau noted that it was because he had been involved in the project.
Follow @arjonesreports on Facebook and Twitter for more, from municipal government reporter Andrew Jones.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit