As good an actor as a soldier: The Tribune India

Col HP Singh (retd) Hey Harry, how are you? It was a pleasant surprise to receive a call from him. My oldest in boarding school and later in the military, Bizz Bizz, as he was popularly called, was now an established actor. He spoke enthusiastically about the film he was planning on the Siachen Glacier which would provide insight into the challenges our soldiers face on the world’s highest battlefield. I had no idea this would be my last conversation with him; he succumbed to Covid-19 a fortnight later. “Send him to Sanawar and make him a man. This oft-quoted phrase from Rudyard Kipling’s book Kim had been the justification our elders offered by “hardening” us in school. Bizz, with his compassionate demeanor, was different; he preferred to play the role of an older brother rather than an elder bully. Actor and soldier were his passions. Without a doubt, he was at his best on stage at school shows, as well as on the parade ground for our school’s annual King’s Colors Parade Ceremony. His arrival at Hodson’s Horse as a second generation officer came as no surprise. Call it providence, the death of this horseman coincided with the day of the raising of the body of chariots to which he belonged. A great sense of humor and a jovial nature, accentuated by the Queen’s excellent command of English, made him popular wherever he was posted. I remember his motorbike was often borrowed by aspiring teenagers for rides, as was his collection of sweet country music tapes. Many of them joined forces by following him as a role model. After giving the army the prime of life, he retired prematurely and found his stronghold in the theater. He started out with TV series and quickly gained strength through fierce competition in Bollywood. He has played character roles in movies like Page 3, Hijack, Murder 2, Corporate, Rocket Singh, Shaurya, and Two States, to name a few. The fighter in him was still alive as he played the role of a soldier in many movies. I last met him at the Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh, wearing medals on his blazer and posing for selfies. He seemed interested in the school badge on my coat, asking where he could get one from. I read it in his mind and gave it to him. He was upset and her tight embrace had all the warmth of that cold December morning. Fate takes little account of men’s plans; it was not written in the tablet of his fate to go further on this film. His untimely death is a tragic reminder of the inconstancy of fortune. He has rested and all that is left is the memory. My writing of a tribute to Major Bikramjit Kanwarpal is a definitive way to achieve a catharsis of emotions. As the saying goes, “soldiers never die, they disappear”. His films will keep him alive in our hearts.







