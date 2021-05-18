Business To Be An Actor – Part 4 – NoHo Arts District





This is the fourth part of my series on acting with a focus on habit building. Ok I am coming back. My last three blogs were about acting; tools, strategies, goal setting, etc. Why do I keep having this conversation? Because you are a business and as an actor you have to behave like one. I’ve been teaching in Los Angeles for over 30 years, and the actors I see succeeding have good work habits, discipline, and a work ethic. Oh, and they’re very talented too. But talent alone is not enough. I would like to finish pieces 1, 2, and 3, on the profession of acting with a discussion on habits. (if you missed them, you can see them in the archives of this site). More precisely, the difference between being in motion and acting. Many people confuse the two and fail to distinguish the difference. Sometimes we spend so much time trying to find the right plan or the right approach and we just don’t take action. I have seen this in so many actors. When I was a young actor, there was a joke about actors; Writers write, directors direct, and actors talk about acting. I found it insulting as a young actor, but I’ve seen and still see so much evidence of actors doing this. They spend a lot of time talking about acting, making plans, strategies, etc., but not a lot of time doing action. Motions alone don’t lead to results, actions do. Talking about all the plans you have regarding your career is a good thing and you can even go wrong thinking that you are on the move and moving forward slightly, but it is actions that produce results. The best way to produce actions is to do rehearsal work. I don’t think so in the Meisner sense (although I think it’s the best way to train as an actor). I mean repeating a specific action towards your career. Make one call per day, then two calls per day. Get yourself writing for 10 minutes a day, then increase it to 15, then 20. Start with a simple task, repeat it, then add it. Watch the casting sites for 5 minutes and submit a submission. Do this daily, then increase the time. The key is to make it a habit. Make it easy at first. Remember that your business is selling yourself and looking for work more than most other professions. You want to develop habits that serve this or you will burn yourself out in frustration. I highly recommend the book“Atomic Habits”, by James Clear. It’s a # 1 New York Times bestseller and one of the best books I’ve read on habits and how to create them. Good luck in creating your habits and I hope you get into the habit of reading my blog every month! All my wishes.

Fran Montano

Actor training studio







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos