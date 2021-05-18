State your case: Fred Dryer was more than a Hollywood actor. It was a quarterback destroyer.

If Fred Dryer played today, he would be an ESPN player, a social media darling, and a highlight of most NFL Sundays. At 6-6 years old, he was a handsome, blonde haired Hollywood destroyer who also knew how to talk and loved to do it. But Dryer played mostly in the 1970s when those things counted for a lot less than they are today, and therefore his post-acting career is more remembered as an actor.

Dryer starred, among other things, in a popular crime television series called “Hunter” which lasted eight years before going into international syndication and making him a multimillionaire. Regardless of all that post-career success, Fred Dryer should be remembered for much more than acting.

In his 13 seasons as a relentless pass runner for first the New York Giants and then the Los Angeles Rams, Dryer amassed 104 sacks, a confirmed but unofficial number as the quarterback sacking didn’t. was officially counted by the league only in 1982. That didn’t stop Dryer from dropping quarterbacks so often that 40 years after his retirement he would still be ranked 28the of all time, in front of a number of Hall of Fame passers, including Charles Haley, if his production had been recognized.

Dryer was both an excellent passer and a reliable presence on the right defensive end. If it was part of your roster, you could be assured of two things. He would find his way to the quarterback and he would find his way on the field every Sunday.

In his first 12 seasons after the Giants made him a No.1 pick in the 1969 draft (13e overall), Fred Dryer has never missed a game. Not one. And the only time he missed a start was in 1972, when he supported future Hall of Famer Jack Youngblood for much of his first season in Los Angeles.

The Rams quickly realized that using Dryer as anything other than a starter was a waste of talent and he was inserted into the starting lineup the following season across Youngblood and registered 10 sacks. He increased that number to 15 in 1974, tying it to Youngblood for the unofficial NFL lead, and was second behind Youngblood in 1975 with 12.

His arrival in Los Angeles was in itself a testament to Dryer’s iconoclasm and ability. Often at odds with the Giants’ management during his three seasons in New York, Dryer played his option by refusing to sign a contract for the 1971 season. His desire was to return to his native Southern California because, as he l ‘once said,’ Everything is vertical in New York. I am a horizontal person. “

His decision not to sign a new contract until the 1971 season left him free to sign with any team the following offseason, but the Giants would have to be compensated if he did, a requirement Joe Kapp once called “The ransom rule”.

Either way, Patriots general manager Upton Bell was willing to pay him off for Dryer, who he said was one of the best defensive thieves in the league. Bell offered the Giants a first and sixth round pick in the 1972 draft and a second round pick in 1973 and they accepted. This gave the Patriots Dryer rights, but it didn’t stop him from signing with another team.

Bell flew to Los Angeles and despite Dryer’s public statement that he would not be coming to New England, he persuaded Dryer to sign a one-year contract for $ 75,000, a raise of $ 25,000, with a club option for a second season.

The contract was accepted but not yet signed, and when Bell informed Patriots owner Billy Sullivan he refused to pay and Dryer ended up signing with the Rams instead for even more money. The Patriots got the Rams first-round pick as compensation, which was turned into fullback Sam Cunningham. Cunningham would become the team’s all-time best rusher upon retirement, but what he didn’t become was Dryer. Years later, Bell described his reasons for signing Dryer in his memoir, “Present at Creation.”

“There was no way we could do better than Dryer, as the top two picks proved that year,” said Bell. “They were Walt Patulski and Sherman White, both defensive linemen. Neither has done much in the NFL. The dryer did a lot. But not for us.

One of the things Dryer did was become the only player to record two safeties in the same game. It happened on October 21, 1973, his first full season as a Rams starter, against the Green Bay Packers. As the Packers trailed 20-7 at the end of the fourth quarter, quarterback Scott Hunter retreated into the end zone and found himself run over by a freight train named Dryer. Shortly after, Dryer paid the same visit in the end zone to Hunter’s replacement, Jim Del Gaizo, for a second safety.

Hunter also scored a touchdown two years later, returning a 20-yard intercept for a score against the Eagles. After the game, the always talkative Dryer promised that if he scored again he would set his hair on fire in the end zone. Luckily for him, he stayed out of the end zone for the rest of his career.

Dryer went to the Pro Bowl in 1970 and 1975, started Super Bowl XIV for the Rams, and was widely regarded as one of the best defensive linemen in the game for much of his career. Yet he was best known as an iconoclast in a world of conservatives.

Once, during a hot moment at the end of a tight game, one of his overworked teammates said there was no tomorrow. They had to win the game. Immediately Dryer stepped away from the clique and headed for the sideline. One of his stunned teammates asked what was wrong. Dryer turned to them and said, “Nothing but if there is no tomorrow I’m not going to waste my last day playing football.”

His teammates laughed, he returned to the clique and the Rams won. It was Fred Dryer in a nutshell, a winner with a sense of humor.

During his career, Dryer became obsessed with nutrition long before it was all the rage. At one point in his career, he claimed to ingest 70 raw eggs per week. He later cut red meat from his diet. Whatever he does in his 13 seasons in the NFL, Fred Dryer most often did what big passers get into the Hall of Fame for doing. He threw quarterbacks much more often than most of his peers.

Did he do this often enough to be entered into the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Not yet, but when you win 100 sacks and start every game for 11 of the first 12 years of your career, you certainly have a solid case worth debating by the selection committee.