10 American TV Series Actors You Never Knew Were Strangers

American television shows often employ a large number of workers around the world, including actors. However, since it’s their job to become their characters, it can sometimes be almost indistinguishable from which actor might be American and which not.

This is especially true when fans only know the actor from one TV show. But doesn’t that just speak of their talent? There are plenty of talented actors out there who can deliver a compelling American accent without it sounding contrived or false, including these stars.

ten Charlie hunnam

When an actor’s breakout role occurs in a different country, it often makes audiences think the actors are from the same country. Charlie Hunnam was born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England but rose to fame for his role as Jax on the American TV show Sons of anarchy. His newfound fame gave Charlie Hunnam the opportunity to transfer himself to films, such as Pacific Rim (2013).

9 Kiefer Sutherland

Actors usually travel for work to different countries. Kiefer Sutherland is no exception, although in his case he is at home in different countries. As the son of two actors, Donald Sutherland and Shirley Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland was born in London.

But Kiefer Sutherland also has a strong connection to Canada through his parents. Either way, he sported an American accent on the fast-paced show. 24 hours it made it difficult for the public to realize that he was not actually an American.

8 Andrew Lincoln

Speaking of shows full of action scenes, who doesn’t know Walking Dead? The zombie show based on a comic book series has grown into one of the most popular shows of the past decade. And Andrew Lincoln was there for that as Rick Grimes.

Those who love British films might know he’s from London, but people who only know his work on the zombie show might not suspect him. However, his real name – Andrew Lincoln is a stage name – better conveys his true heritage. Lincoln’s real name is Andrew Clutterbuck.

7 Charlie cox

Walking Dead isn’t the only popular show on this list based on comics. So is Daredevil who started the Netflix superhero universe and was followed by Jessica jones, Luke cage, Iron fist, and team adventure The defenders.

Charlie Cox portrayed Hell’s Kitchen lawyer Matt Murdock and he put a compelling American accent. So much so that many people watching the show had no idea Cox was born in London and raised in East Sussex.

6 Kim cattrall

It won’t be news to dedicate Gender and city fans, but the rest of the people might not be aware that Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, is not American.

She was born in Liverpool, England, but her family moved to Canada shortly after her birth. Kim Cattrall then moved to New York to study acting. She had her big luck when she was cast to play the part of Samantha, and the rest, as they say, is now history.

5 Tom cavanagh

Several cast members of the popular superhero TV show Flash are not American, despite speaking with authentic American accents. However, Tom Cavanagh is probably the most important of all.

Unlike the other main cast in the series, Cavanagh was born in Ottawa, Ontario. However, he also lived for some time in Ghana in Africa, where his family moved when he was only six years old.

4 Stephen moyer

Stephen Moyer became better known to television audiences by playing vampire Bill Compton on Real blood. His character spoke with a local American accent but in real life Moyer is from Brentwood in Essex, England.

His role as Bill on Real blood Not only made him famous, but he also introduced him to Anna Paquin whom he later married. Oddly enough, despite playing the all-American Sookie, Anna Paquin isn’t American either – she was born in Canada!

3 Ryan kwanten

Sookie and Bill, or Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer, respectively, aren’t the only ones Real blood characters portrayed by non-American actors … but many fans don’t know that. Sookie’s brother-in-law, though not often so brilliant, Jason was played by Ryan Kwanten. Kwanten was born in Australia, Sydney and to this day he spends his time in both Los Angeles and Sydney.

2 Dominic cooper

The third and final comic book series mentioned in this list is The preacher. The story of a Texas-born preacher who later acquires unusual powers has been broadcast for four seasons. Dominic Cooper played the lead role of Jesse Custer.

What if fans of the show only know Cooper from The preacher or his role as Tony Stark’s father, Howard in the MCU, they might be surprised to find out that Cooper is, in fact, English, not American, since he was born in London.

1 Katherine langford

Some actors have the chance to make themselves known with their first big role. This is what happened to Katherine Langford when she played Hannah on the hit TV show 13 reasons why.

The show is based on an American novel, but Langford herself is not American. Instead, she’s from Perth, Western Australia, so she was used to auditioning online before getting her decisive role.

