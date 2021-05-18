Connect with us

Entertainment

10 American TV Series Actors You Never Knew Were Strangers

Avatar

Published

9 mins ago

on

By


American television shows often employ a large number of workers around the world, including actors. However, since it’s their job to become their characters, it can sometimes be almost indistinguishable from which actor might be American and which not.

RELATED: 10 British Actors Who Played American Superheroes

This is especially true when fans only know the actor from one TV show. But doesn’t that just speak of their talent? There are plenty of talented actors out there who can deliver a compelling American accent without it sounding contrived or false, including these stars.

ten Charlie hunnam

Jax in the rider / on his bike in the final

When an actor’s breakout role occurs in a different country, it often makes audiences think the actors are from the same country. Charlie Hunnam was born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England but rose to fame for his role as Jax on the American TV show Sons of anarchy. His newfound fame gave Charlie Hunnam the opportunity to transfer himself to films, such as Pacific Rim (2013).

9 Kiefer Sutherland

Actors usually travel for work to different countries. Kiefer Sutherland is no exception, although in his case he is at home in different countries. As the son of two actors, Donald Sutherland and Shirley Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland was born in London.

But Kiefer Sutherland also has a strong connection to Canada through his parents. Either way, he sported an American accent on the fast-paced show. 24 hours it made it difficult for the public to realize that he was not actually an American.

8 Andrew Lincoln

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead Season 7

Speaking of shows full of action scenes, who doesn’t know Walking Dead? The zombie show based on a comic book series has grown into one of the most popular shows of the past decade. And Andrew Lincoln was there for that as Rick Grimes.

Those who love British films might know he’s from London, but people who only know his work on the zombie show might not suspect him. However, his real name – Andrew Lincoln is a stage name – better conveys his true heritage. Lincoln’s real name is Andrew Clutterbuck.

7 Charlie cox

Netflix's Daredevil and Internet Use

Walking Dead isn’t the only popular show on this list based on comics. So is Daredevil who started the Netflix superhero universe and was followed by Jessica jones, Luke cage, Iron fist, and team adventure The defenders.

RELATED: 10 Most Compelling American Accents Performed By British Actors, Ranked

Charlie Cox portrayed Hell’s Kitchen lawyer Matt Murdock and he put a compelling American accent. So much so that many people watching the show had no idea Cox was born in London and raised in East Sussex.

6 Kim cattrall

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones on Sex and The City Entry 5

It won’t be news to dedicate Gender and city fans, but the rest of the people might not be aware that Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, is not American.

She was born in Liverpool, England, but her family moved to Canada shortly after her birth. Kim Cattrall then moved to New York to study acting. She had her big luck when she was cast to play the part of Samantha, and the rest, as they say, is now history.

5 Tom cavanagh

Several cast members of the popular superhero TV show Flash are not American, despite speaking with authentic American accents. However, Tom Cavanagh is probably the most important of all.

Unlike the other main cast in the series, Cavanagh was born in Ottawa, Ontario. However, he also lived for some time in Ghana in Africa, where his family moved when he was only six years old.

4 Stephen moyer

An image of Bill and Eric standing in an elevator

Stephen Moyer became better known to television audiences by playing vampire Bill Compton on Real blood. His character spoke with a local American accent but in real life Moyer is from Brentwood in Essex, England.

RELATED: 10 Australian Actors Who Played American Superheroes

His role as Bill on Real blood Not only made him famous, but he also introduced him to Anna Paquin whom he later married. Oddly enough, despite playing the all-American Sookie, Anna Paquin isn’t American either – she was born in Canada!

3 Ryan kwanten

True Blood Andy and Jason

Sookie and Bill, or Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer, respectively, aren’t the only ones Real blood characters portrayed by non-American actors … but many fans don’t know that. Sookie’s brother-in-law, though not often so brilliant, Jason was played by Ryan Kwanten. Kwanten was born in Australia, Sydney and to this day he spends his time in both Los Angeles and Sydney.

2 Dominic cooper

Jesse Custer in the Preacher Show

The third and final comic book series mentioned in this list is The preacher. The story of a Texas-born preacher who later acquires unusual powers has been broadcast for four seasons. Dominic Cooper played the lead role of Jesse Custer.

What if fans of the show only know Cooper from The preacher or his role as Tony Stark’s father, Howard in the MCU, they might be surprised to find out that Cooper is, in fact, English, not American, since he was born in London.

1 Katherine langford

Some actors have the chance to make themselves known with their first big role. This is what happened to Katherine Langford when she played Hannah on the hit TV show 13 reasons why.

The show is based on an American novel, but Langford herself is not American. Instead, she’s from Perth, Western Australia, so she was used to auditioning online before getting her decisive role.

NEXT: 10 Most Compelling British Accents Performed By American Actors, Ranked

Better Call Saul Storylines feature


following
Better Call Saul: 10 Storylines The Show Ditched




What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: