Marvel, the most successful franchise in the world after BJP (the recent The Falcon and the Winter Soldier being the analogue of Marvels in the BJP elections in West Bengal), recently unveiled its next generation of products (note that I do not use not the word movie). Watching the half-engaged Marvels Eternals trailer, I picked up one of the quick cuts, someone very familiar. I stopped the video to confirm my suspicions, and there it was, in the flesh, that I had suspected. Harish Patel. In a Marvel movie. I had to stop to get my beating heart back. For those of us who grew up in the 90s watching movies in Hindi, Harish Patel is a familiar face. A solid actor-character typically described as the lustful and wicked Lalaji, he’s most famous to a generation as Ibu Hatela from the 90s underground classic Gunda. Now, I am aware that many readers in this space have never heard of the movie Gunda to which my answer would be Why Havent You? As I said once in my review of Gunda (feel free to google it), there are only two types of people in the world: those who have seen Gunda and those who haven’t. have not yet seen. In Gunda, Harish Patel has some of the greatest lines ever to be heard on screen like Mera naam hai Ibu Hatela, Ma meri chudail ki beti, baap mera shaitaan ke chela, khayega kela? (My name is Ibu Hatela, my mother is a witch’s daughter, my father worships the devil, do you want to eat banana?) And many more, which I am sure if I wrote them down here, would be deleted. Suffice to say that he is an unforgettable character in an unforgettable film. In a year of pervasive discouragement, seeing Harish Patel in a Marvel movie was a moment of pure hope. It is possible for an actor from the Gunda universe to travel to the Marvel universe. It is possible for a character actor, relegated to small roles as star offspring walk away with the scenes and the credit, to jump far ahead of them and share screen space with the biggest stars. of the world. It is possible if you dream it. So come on out Eternals, I can promise you that the scenes I will be looking forward to won’t be the ones with Salma Hayek or Angelina Jolie. But those with Harish Patel. Facebook

