MODOK’s Melissa Fumero on Joining the Marvel World, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Final Season, and more

Hearing ComicBook.com: So let's start from the very beginning, yes? You get a call saying they want you to voice a Marvel character. What is your initial reaction – but not even on the MODOK quite level yet, but joining this huge Marvel world? Melissa Fumero: I mean, I wish it was like that cool. It was more like "Here's an audition to put you on tape for a voice we can't tell you anything about. Come on!" And then later I like to find out that it was Marvel and that it was Patton [Oswalt] and that it was MODOK. My first reaction was like, "Wait, I think I know that bad guy," and I kind of liked the image of him, but I definitely had to look for him. I just thought it was super fun and cool to do a show from a supervillain's perspective, to dive into what his family life could potentially be like in this world of villains and supervillains. Then knowing that it would be Patton Oswalt and that he would be heavily involved in the writing and creation of this one. I was as done. Sign me up. Where do I go? I know it's gonna be hilarious. And it was.

Original characters You play as Melissa, an original character from the series. Characters like Iron Man end up appearing in the series which has years and years of comic book source to draw from, which your character certainly doesn't. Was it something that you found a little more liberated so that you could develop your own thing or was it a little difficult because you didn't at least have all of these stories to reference or pull off? Yeah, I guess a bit of both. I certainly didn't have to worry about someone else's version of her or, you know, the comparisons. I felt the world that Patton and Jordan [Blum] build was so rich and I really had a sense of who she was and just like such a fun character to love to dive in and play with. I think it was more free than not to, you know, kind of build it from scratch and look forward to – if we're hoping to strike wood, do more. MODOK – you know, where else we can go with her, so I'm really excited about it. A kind of blank slate, which doesn't happen very often in the comic book world.

Not for children Absolutely. I think MODOK itself gets his eyes stabbed like the first trailer or something, so it's not necessarily kid-friendly. No. Do your kids know that you are a Marvel superhero, a character? They do. My son knows I'm on a MODOK show. I explained to him that it was not really for children and that it was for adults and that it would not be very suitable for him. I'll probably show him a little piece of it. You know, something that doesn't have like some of the really rude and vulgar parts that we do. But Jordan gave him a little MODOK doll and my son is a huge Avengers fan so I love it now when he plays with his Avenger dolls it's like MODOK is there as a villain and so he puts on put up those battle scenes and it's really cute.