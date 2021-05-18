Entertainment
MODOK’s Melissa Fumero on Joining the Marvel World, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Final Season, and more
In a few days, Marvel’s MODOK will release all 10 episodes of its first season on Hulu, introducing the masses to one of the most bizarre villains in the entire Marvel library. The show stars Patton Oswalt as the eponymous antagonist and Melissa Fumero as his daughter, who is also called Melissa. An original character in the series, Melissa was recently introduced to Marvel Comics’ Earth-616 continuity thanks to Oswalt and Jordan Blum. MODOK: Head games mini-series.
We recently caught up with Fumero to discuss everything MODOK and his experience working on his very first Marvel project. “I just thought it was super fun and cool doing a show from a supervillain’s perspective, to dive into what your family life could potentially be like in this world of villains and super-villains.” , she recounts of her initial response to the series. “Then knowing that it would be Patton Oswalt and that he would be heavily involved in the writing and creation of this one. I was as done. Sign me up. Where am I going? I know that it is. is going to be hilarious. And it was. “
Keep scrolling to see our full chat with Melissa Fumero!
Hearing
ComicBook.com: So let’s start from the very beginning, yes? You get a call saying they want you to voice a Marvel character. What is your initial reaction – but not even on the MODOK quite level yet, but joining this huge Marvel world?
Melissa Fumero: I mean, I wish it was like that cool. It was more like “Here’s an audition to put you on tape for a voice we can’t tell you anything about. Come on!” And then later I like to find out that it was Marvel and that it was Patton [Oswalt] and that it was MODOK. My first reaction was like, “Wait, I think I know that bad guy,” and I kind of liked the image of him, but I definitely had to look for him.
I just thought it was super fun and cool to do a show from a supervillain’s perspective, to dive into what his family life could potentially be like in this world of villains and supervillains. Then knowing that it would be Patton Oswalt and that he would be heavily involved in the writing and creation of this one. I was as done. Sign me up. Where do I go? I know it’s gonna be hilarious. And it was.
prevnext
Original characters
You play as Melissa, an original character from the series. Characters like Iron Man end up appearing in the series which has years and years of comic book source to draw from, which your character certainly doesn’t. Was it something that you found a little more liberated so that you could develop your own thing or was it a little difficult because you didn’t at least have all of these stories to reference or pull off?
Yeah, I guess a bit of both. I certainly didn’t have to worry about someone else’s version of her or, you know, the comparisons. I felt the world that Patton and Jordan [Blum] build was so rich and I really had a sense of who she was and just like such a fun character to love to dive in and play with.
I think it was more free than not to, you know, kind of build it from scratch and look forward to – if we’re hoping to strike wood, do more. MODOK – you know, where else we can go with her, so I’m really excited about it. A kind of blank slate, which doesn’t happen very often in the comic book world.
prevnext
Not for children
Absolutely. I think MODOK itself gets his eyes stabbed like the first trailer or something, so it’s not necessarily kid-friendly.
No.
Do your kids know that you are a Marvel superhero, a character?
They do. My son knows I’m on a MODOK show. I explained to him that it was not really for children and that it was for adults and that it would not be very suitable for him. I’ll probably show him a little piece of it. You know, something that doesn’t have like some of the really rude and vulgar parts that we do.
But Jordan gave him a little MODOK doll and my son is a huge Avengers fan so I love it now when he plays with his Avenger dolls it’s like MODOK is there as a villain and so he puts on put up those battle scenes and it’s really cute.
prevnext
Brooklyn nine-nine
I have to ask you since you’re online, and it’s probably one of the best comedies of our generation. How it works Brooklyn nine-nine Is Season 8 Going?
It’s okay. We just finished episode five, so we’re halfway there and we’ve had a lot of foggy moments on set. I will say, as we all start to think and talk about the ending, it’s really weird doing something where like, you know the last day is going to be so sad and you’re probably going to cry a lot. Like you’re a month away from crying all the time. It’s like a really weird feeling, so we have a lot of times where it’s like, it’s too early.
We are not, we are not yet there. We’re not there yet and we’re just trying to enjoy having fun, like we’re shooting any season of Brooklyn. It’s bittersweet, but I’m really proud of the show. I am really proud of this season. I think it’s gonna be a really satisfying ending, hopefully for viewers. I’m just trying to think of it like the victory lap, you know, celebrating the show and celebrating the people that I work with. Don’t try not to take anything for granted and stay really present.
*****
The 10 episodes of MODOK hit Hulu on May 21. If you haven’t signed up for Hulu yet, you can try it here.
What other Marvel characters would you like to see get an animated series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or in hit up our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to discuss all things MCU!
Note: If you purchase any of the independently chosen awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
Cover photo by Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images
prev
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]