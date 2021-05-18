How Val Was Added To Falcon & Winter Soldier Revealed By Writer





The Falcon and the Winter Soldier chief writer Malcolm Spellman reveals how Julia Louis-Dreyfus ‘Valentina came to be part of the series’ history.

Malcolm Spellman, chief writer and executive producer ofThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier, explained how Valentina Allegra de Fontaine by Julia Louis-Dreyfus came to be part of history. The series takes up the events ofAvengers: EndgameAs the titular heroes grapple with losing Steve and removing the shield while battling personal troubles, the reckless new Captain America and the anti-patriotism group the Flag-Smashers. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, and James “Bucky” Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, in which they made their debutCaptain America: The First AvengerandThe Winter Soldier, respectively. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Premiere on Disney + in March,The Falcon and the Winter Soldierreceived rave reviews from critics and audiences alike across its six episodes. In the wake of his success and the season finale, a fourthCaptain AmericaThe film has been announced as being in development with Spellman and series team writer Dalan Musson as screenwriter, although it is currently unclear whether he will actually carry Sam’s new title as Captain America or will introduce a new character in the role. The series also won two MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best Hero for Mackie and Best Duet for Mackie and Stan. Related: Sam Wilson’s Shield Throw Is More Awesome Than Steve Rogers In an interview withEveryone loves a good story (Going throughCinemaBlend), chief writer Spellman revealed that in the show’s original script, they had a blank slate character supporting Wyatt Russell’s John Walker after he was stripped of his Captain America nickname. During pre-production, Spellman says it was the studio behind the project that recommended bringing Val into the role instead. See what Spellman had to say below: It was [Marvel’s] suggestion. We wrote a wacky CIA character, and wonders like, “That should be Val.” And one thing I thank Marvel for is fans like us. They know some bullshit because they get by. They’re like, ‘Oh man, what if it’s Val?’ Then the whole room was like, ‘Oh, damn! can we do this? Can we use Val? Then they know they have one. But I think that’s why it hit so hard, because she looked like an Easter egg. While parts of Phases 1 and 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might have shown difficulty in finding the right path forward for the franchise, Marvel has always shown a strong grip on planning its plans for the future without losing. control of the present. Seeing the best opportunity to introduce the character of the series while sitting on the exit ofBlack Widow, Marvel’s decision to bring Val to lifeFalcon and the Winter Soldiercertainly worked better for fans and the MCU than a potentially brief cameo in a movie could have. But hearing Spellman say that Marvel was the decider on its introduction in a more collaborative effort rather than a mandate, also shows the much brighter side of the studio that fans expect when supporting their projects. Whether or not she shows up in the Scarlett Johansson-directed Phase 4 release is still up for grabs, but Valentina’s arrival inThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still one of the most exciting things about the second Disney + MCU series. Additionally, with several promising people, there is much more to come from Val going forward, how he looks, or lacking, inBlack Widow will only be the start of a Nick Fury type spy character. Fans can revisit Val’s glorious introduction with all six episodes now available to stream on Disney +. More: Every Way Wakanda Upgraded Captain America’s Companion Source: Everyone loves a good story (Going throughCinemaBlend) AT&T Officially Set To Merge WarnerMedia With Discovery In $ 43 Billion Deal

About the Author Grant Hermanns

(63 articles published)

Grant Hermanns is a News Writer for Screen Rant, having recently joined the team. In 2015, while still in college, Grant made his debut in the entertainment journalism industry with the creator-friendly Moviepilot site, until he closed nearly three years older. late. From there he joined the staff of ComingSoon.net and was its associate editor before joining Screen Rant. To say he’s a movie and TV lover would be an understatement and when he’s not mass-consuming you can find him exploring the world of Dungeons & Dragons with friends or slowly making his way through. through his backlog. More from Grant Hermanns







