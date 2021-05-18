Peter Krause of 9-1-1 over obstacles in Bobby and Athena’s marriage, Plus Is [Spoiler] Dead?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 13 “Suspicion.”]

Is one of 9-1-1 Are the franchise’s seemingly stable couples heading for disaster? It looks like this after the May 17th episode.

After Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) noticed that her husband, Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause), took action and told her he didn’t have an AA meeting on a day he did. does, she follows him and discovers that he is sponsoring woman whose drunk driving caused crowding earlier in the season. Of course, he hid that from her, but “you don’t let me make half the decisions you make,” like dismissing his retirement without talking to him, he argues.

Even though he knew she was used to doing things on her own, he had hoped that would change. “Maybe you wouldn’t feel like a stranger if you talked to me instead of playing this tit-fort-tat game.” Marriage is not supposed to work like that, ”she said. To his surprise, he replies, “Who said this marriage worked?”

But it wasn’t the most shocking moment of the episode. In the dying moments, firefighter Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) is shot in the chest and the other 118 member there, Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark) can only watch his friend possibly die before him.

TV Insider spoke with Krause about Bobby and Athena’s future and tried to find out if 118 had just lost one of their own.

How much should we be worried about Bobby and Athena’s marriage?

Peter Krause: I don’t think you should be so worried. I think Bobby and Athena are pretty solid. There are a lot of cool couples on 9-1-1, but I’m biased, I think Bobby and Athena are the coolest. They have to compartmentalize for their work as first responders, and I think with the rest of us during this time of the pandemic they have even had to compartmentalize more and although they try to stay calm and keep going, I certainly can. speak. for Bobby that he buried some of his feelings. I think Athena was too.

When Athena finds out that Bobby is helping another addict after causing death in an accident, she wasn’t sure exactly what he was doing. And I think Bobby was subconsciously hiding it from her because he felt like she didn’t contact him when she was having issues and difficulties. Athena is definitely strong and is her own person and independent, but as the relationship developed Bobby wanted more privacy and connection, and that intimacy and connection helped Bobby live his life. life more fully and not to shut down emotionally. You’ve certainly seen Bobby full of more joy over the past two seasons. I think we can attribute most of that to her relationship with Athena and some of her family at work.

Do you think they’re going to be stronger now that they’ve said those things that they needed to say and can actually talk about them and get past them?

I do. I think we’ll see that happen. I think they’ll be left in the right place by the end of this season.

Should Athena be worried about Bobby’s possible fall from the wagon or at least the effect helping the drunk driver of the stack has on him?

I think it weighs on him. It certainly makes him reflect on his past and it will always be with him, but over time it takes up less space in his life. I think he is extremely and eternally grateful to have been adopted by Athena’s family. I also appreciate that Bobby and Michael [Rockmond Dunbar] have become such good friends and that as a tribute to Rear window episode, we also get to see Michael’s partner David [La Monde Byrd] being part of this particular caper, which was a lot of fun. I really appreciate when 9-1-1 improves the fun, even if we tackle difficult problems.

How worried is Bobby for himself? Because, as Athena remembers, he had this line about being like a bad day.

With a character on the show who deals with addiction, we can deal with and tackle anything addiction related. I think anyone who is struggling with an addiction is just having a bad day. There was an episode that just aired at the end where [showrunner] Tim [Minear] had written a beautiful speech for Bobby, where he said that with the help of your loved ones, you can find the strength to carry on. This is what we see with Bobby and Athena and Bobby and the 118s. His family at work and his family at home are what he really needs to go on and experience joy in his life and not feel unworthy. of these things.

Is Eddie dead? It looked like a fatal wound and the last time we saw him he closed his eyes, but you never know.

I can’t say, but I can say the final episode is action packed and the sniper didn’t stop until he dealt more damage.

I was going to say, the logline teases that the sniper is targeting LAFD members, suggesting another firefighter might fall.

Yes, I was surprised that they wanted to tackle this with as many shooting incidents as we have here, but we did address [serious topics] and Tim Minear will continue to do it in a smart and sensitive way for sure. I can tell you that Angela Bassett as Athena in the last episode had a very difficult assignment. She has some very difficult things to do in the final episode, and she handled it with her usual strength, style, and grace. I am really proud of her. There was one night when she walked towards me [while] we were shooting and she said, “Peter, they’re trying to kill me.” And she just fell into my arms, and I held her a little while. But yeah, she has a tough job in the final episode, but she handled it in a beautiful way.

What can you say about how Bobby and the rest of the 118 deal with the aftermath of Eddie’s spell?

Obviously, they have to keep going out on the field and doing their jobs. They may need to rely on law enforcement to give them some protection while they go out and answer calls. [Bobby] must keep everyone positive.

Is there something else you can tease about the finale like how he stops to stage another season? 9-1-1 isn’t really known for cliffhangers.

No it is not. I can say the last episode is action packed and won’t disappoint. As in life, a surprise lurks around every corner of the series. And if someone had told me in the past that I was going to play a firefighter and Angela Bassett was going to be my wife on a TV series, I would have said, ‘Get out of here. I love this show. I love that this is a non-traditional procedure. I love how gradual and rather quietly gradual it is and again, I love it when we dial in the fun. I’m glad there isn’t a specific tone in the show. If there is a specific tone, it is with the help of those close to you that you can find the strength to continue.

