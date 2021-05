Ram Gopal Varmas’ lesbian flick is tasteless and highly objectionable: Bollywood News

There is nothing this filmmaker who once made brilliant films loves Satyaand Company, will not do for advertising. So when my friend Ramu, known to all of you as the once famous RamGopalVarma, sent me the trailer for what he described as his first lesbian / police action movie, I knew that there would be problems. And I was right.Dangeroussounds like a dangerously offensive and deceptive take on lesbianism. The trailer shows us two young women, mostly in bikinis, kissing with false passion. We are told that they became lovers because their respective boyfriends abused them. Wait. Is Ramus suggesting that homosexuality can be brought on by disappointment with heterosexuality? Something like the logic behind, my wife doesn’t sleep with me, so I’ll sleep with other women? This director, who given his age should be better informed, is he suggesting that lesbianism is a form of reaction to callousness in same-sex relationships? That’s what the trailer suggests. And then, the citizens naturally became ballistic. They are outraged by the half-baked Ramus; not make that funny theory about homosexuality. A Tweet reads: As far as I know, reporting a tweet will not void the movie, but we should mass report RGV’s movie poster tweet about a misrepresented lesbian crime drama. It’s downright homophobic. Maybe that was the reaction he wanted. But I wish he had watched the great lesbianism movies that have come out lately outside of India: Francis LeesAmmonite, Mona Fastvolds The world to come, Alice WusHalf and Yorgos Lanthimos The favourite. Or better yet, closer to home Firethe monumental game changer she made 25 years ago, and is still one of the most relevant movies about lesbian love. I remember GulzarSaab once telling me that in a good love scene, the audience should be able to see beyond sex and physical presence. InDangerousall we see are two female bodies painted on all the frames. Pity for the two actresses Naina Ganguly and ApsaraRani. Their careers ended before they even started. Read also:I think less than 20% of movies will hit theaters in the future, says Ram Gopal Varma BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

