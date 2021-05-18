Army of the Dead star Huma Qureshi opens up about Hollywood hiatus – Deadline

Indian actress Huma Qureshi is an established force in Bollywood, with her decade-long rise to fame encompassing credits such as Wasseypur Gangs and Dedh Ishqiya. Now she’s cracking up in Hollywood via Army of the dead, Zack Snyder’s zombie flick which is currently screening in US theaters ahead of its Netflix World Arc on May 21.

It has been a time of mixed emotions for Qureshi. She is receiving praise for her debut in American cinema and is already considering her next moves in the West, and the film’s streaming release will only heighten her recognition outside of her native India. However, the film’s rollout has been marked by the pandemic and due to travel restrictions she cannot be with her castmates such as Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and Omari Hardwick to celebrate the release.

Related story TI interviewed by LAPD for rape and drugs of women; Suspected victim spoke to cops last month about 2005 assault

India’s relentless Covid situation is also holding back the celebrations, but Qureshi is using his moment in the spotlight to make a positive impact. Recently, she partnered with Save The Children to launch a fundraising campaign to provide potentially life-saving medical care to people living below the poverty line. For anyone looking to learn more or to donate, the link for those outside of India is here, while those in India can click here. As you will see from the link, donors to date include Qureshi’s Army of the dead co-star Garret Dillahunt as well as Indian filmmaker Deepa Meha, while Snyder has also pledged his support. Deadline hopped on a Zoom with Qureshi to discuss relief efforts and what she’s planning for the next steps in her career.

DEADLINE: How are you in Mumbai?

HUMA QURESHI: Mumbai is still ok. We have had a few crazy weeks, it was a bad time. My best friend and a lot of people around me were touched [by Covid]. This year’s wave felt more immediate than last year, and it happened to people very close to me. The second wave was more aggressive in India. We see all these horrible stories, it’s really heartbreaking. I’ve been on the phone trying to organize a hospital bed for a friend, it’s a traumatic time for us as a country. But it’s also heartwarming how people are using the power of social media to try and do something about it.

Two days ago, I launched an initiative with Save The Children to create a 100-bed facility for Covid patients below the poverty line who cannot afford services. I was born in Delhi, this is where I grew up, it was hit hard [by Covid]. There is such a shortage of beds. I have worked with Save The Children over the years, and so many of these children have lost both parents or one of their parents, or are themselves affected, where are they going? There is so much work to be done.

DEADLINE: I read this week that Zack Snyder said he “only wanted to work with Indian actors” after working with you on Army of the dead…

Huma Qureshi behind the scenes of ‘Army Of The Dead’

@humasqureshi on Twitter



QURESHI: I’m a little upset about it, he should have said, “I just want to work with Huma” [laughs]. Just kidding, I think Zack is such a lovable and lovable man. I was overwhelmed and surprised by so much praise – he never told me that when I was with him! For me, this project was a unique opportunity because it is different from what I do in India. In India my roles are often all around me, as the main character, and it was a great ensemble piece. The fact that I got to work with Zack Snyder, and the cinematic value of that, is undeniable. I am happy to work with him and to know him as a person, he is a genius, there are no two ways to do it. Since he gave this interview, my phone has not stopped ringing.

DEADLINE: What was the casting process like?

QURESHI: I was in America working on my Dream Project, a brunette girl superhero story that I actually wrote as a pitch. My agent said we should make a movie or a TV series out of it. I was there for a few meetings, people liked the idea but said no one in America knew me. Since I was there, my agents suggested that I go for an audition. I hadn’t auditioned for a long time as I no longer audition in India. I thought it might be fun, no one knew me.

I remember I was so ill-prepared. I saw people hold their lines, I didn’t know I could read them on a piece of paper, I had already learned them. I asked an assistant for a print because I didn’t want to be left out, they thought I was crazy. I did my scene and it went well. It was a Thursday, I got back to India on Saturday, and got a call on Monday asking if I wanted to make this movie [Army Of The Dead].

I’m a huge fan of zombie movies, if I’m sitting at home and there’s one playing, I’ll watch it until the end. But it’s more than just a zombie movie, there’s a lot of emotional force, a political connotation, it’s such a visceral movie. It’s a great classic Hollywood movie, the kind of stuff that I grew up watching. I’ve always wanted to be a part of it. I am here.

DEADLINE: Most of us perceive Hollywood movies as these huge productions, but of course the cinema you are used to in Bollywood is arguably that big too, how do the two compare?

QURESHI: Every movie is different. I’ve been part of small independent films, big action blockbusters, each set has a different vibe. To be honest when I continued Army of the dead I was like, ‘Is that it? Is that the size of the crew? In India we have massive crews – you know when a big movie is being shot in India.

Army of the dead was a unique experience. They made a conscientious effort to attract actors from all over the world. There were conversations about premieres in India, Las Vegas, everywhere, then Covid happened and everything changed. It was sad and now everything is on Zoom. But for me, working with my cast mates and spending time with them, the process and the journey was pretty much the same. It doesn’t matter if you are from the United States, France or England, the process is the same.

DEADLINE: How did that work out with Dave Bautista and your other co-stars?

QURESHI: Dave is amazing. He’s one of the nicest, tallest, tallest, warmest human beings I have ever met. Everything about him is great, but he is gentle. I was away from home for a very long time. In India, we shoot very differently, it’s quite normal for an actor to shoot several projects at the same time. For this film, I had to block two and a half months of my life and be in the United States. It was hard to be away from home and not know anyone. Dave was always the one asking me if I was okay. And of course, he threw the best parties.

DEADLINE: Tell us about the holidays …

QURESHI: It is not appropriate to argue during an interview [laughs]

DEADLINE: As for your point on premieres, I guess one of the perks of Netflix is ​​that you get this launch all over the world, even though you can’t all be physically together.

Huma Qureshi’s “ Army Of The Dead ” character poster

Netflix



QURESHI: Yes. This is not my first baby with Netflix. I also did Leila, a major Netflix series in India. I’m still making a few films this year with Netflix India. A big reason for me to be a part of a franchise movie like this is that I’m already working with Netflix right now, it’s an interesting ecosystem that they’ve created. It can be difficult for an actor to break into the West.

Netflix allows content independent of the territory to come out, and therefore to independent stars of the territory. All the conventional wisdom about subtitles disappears. We have all seen Money heist [the Spanish series] and we loved it.

DEADLINE: Are there more opportunities in Hollywood for Indian actors these days?

QURESHI: I think so. It was slow. Many actors crossed paths and got important roles. The representation in the cinema is so important. If we are looking for a more loose world, with less hate and anger, free from terrorism, we must represent people in the right way. The creative medium is guilty of a certain idea of ​​the mainstream, which is changing rapidly and should change. When little girls and boys see inspiring role models, it inspires them to be better.

DEADLINE: You have been acting in films for about ten years. During all this time, have you felt that the odds have become more equal for women?

QURESHI: Yes and no. Much work has been done. Are we all paid the same? No. There are practices that are followed that are uneven. But yes, things have improved. in India there are many more parts that are written for women. There is a very long way to go. It is a change in mentality that has yet to occur. It must be supported at the institutional level, this is where real change occurs.

DEADLINE: What are your ambitions for your career?

QURESHI: When I die, I want to quit a job I am extremely proud of and leave a library of films for my grandchildren. Working in India is really important to me, but I’m also so hungry for what’s going on in the West in terms of the stories that are being written. It is a unique moment. I really want to work more in UK and US. I watch all of these shows at home and I’m so inspired I want to be a part of this world. After a decade of acting in India, I am ready for a new challenge.

DEADLINE: What do you have to come this year?

QURESHI: I have an upcoming Netflix movie called Monica, oh my darling with Rajkummar Rao. It will start once we open up [production].

DEADLINE: Tell me about this brunette girl superhero story …

QURESHI: No! [Laughs]. I don’t want to talk too much about it. This is my passion project. I had enough time during this pandemic to convert it to a pound. I’m talking to a few editors now and think this will be my first published IP. I was sitting at home with my passion project and I had to do something about it.