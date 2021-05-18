J. Cole: The Off Season Album Review

Since 2011 Cole World: The Story of the Sideline, every J. Cole album has been completely obsessed with being the one that earns him his place on the podium next to his idols Biggie, Jay and Nas. It was as if he had read a copy of How To Make A Classic Rap Album For Dummies and has been trying to reproduce it ever since. It never really happened, but it had nothing to do with his talent. He’s a smart lyricist who can make lines hold for good and bad reasons, the kind of storyteller who might get you to pull up a chair and listen, and his rhythms might sound familiar, but they have that warmth that can. produce the rare, seemingly intimate Billboard hit.

It’s just that it’s so bad that it can make raping sound like studying for the SATs. In one recent interview with Snap, he explained how he was once so plagued by long-lasting music aspirations that he wouldn’t even allow himself to finish watching a full season of television. Imagine not letting you watch Bobs Burgers Or whatever because you’re too busy trying to do the next one The master plan! It looks terrible! Well, finally he realized he needed to relax. Refreshing, his latest album Low season is not that tight.

Low season is a much needed break with the harsh preaching that made CODED and 4 Your eyes only such efforts to pass. It retreats slightly from the narrative form of writing (sorry, au Wet dreamz heads but no virginity tales on this one) in favor of more punchlines and puns. That switch doesn’t suddenly turn him into rapper Flint, but it looks like he’s having fun for once.

This liveliness is evident in the album collaborations. On My Life, the Fayetteville crooner Morrays hook reuses the lyrics of Pharoahe Monch through vocals that sound like the head of a church choir, the appearance of 21 Savages is filled with the warmest death threats and the smoky beat is done by Cole with help from Jake One and Wu10. This gives him the freedom to devote most of his energy to his verse, which strikes a nice balance between the kind of superficial but serious soul-searching he’s known for and more trivial things that just seem cool: Wanna be in the spot like where every bitch want me like rihanna droppin new fenty he raps. The same could be said for Pride Is the Devil, where, aside from Cole’s boring vocals, his thoughtfulness is complemented by the fact that Lil Baby is a lot less caring: I put my feet up, I paid bands. idiots for having sex on the jet.

But you can still subtly feel that weight on Coles’ shoulders. Applying pressure is tense, made worse by a lifeless, self-produced boom-bap that sounds like the background music to a ’90s UPN sitcom and some bars that have become expected of the disconnected rap elite: If you broke and clown a millionaire, the joke is on you. (Nas, would approve this one.) Some choices also feel incredibly forced. Most notably the intro where he squeezes a cliché between a half-assed monologue by Camron and the discordant change of tone in Lil Jon’s vocals. Likewise, Let Go My Hand would probably fall flat if it wasn’t so funny. In what is meant to be a heartfelt moment, he reveals that he once had a fight with Diddy and in the same song, Diddy shows up to say some kind of informed false prayer. None of that works, as no one cares about this beef, especially Diddy, who instead uses his studio time to promote his rebranding to Tony Robbins.

In preparation for this album, Cole released a mini-documentary that asks the question: Why is it so hard to be great at rap as you get older? Cole, now 36, thinks he’s figured it out, though his answer is actually a meaningless motivational speech about hunger and work and other sayings that belong to a Nike t-shirt. But in fact, growing old in rap is difficult because life is not the same. Many hugely successful rappers struggled during this phase, not because they became worse lyricists, but they held onto the good old days instead of reflecting this change. It happened to Jay on Master plan 3, Nas back in the days of Hip Hop is Dead, and Kanye sometime before or after Pablo’s life. Lots of finger shots and raps about their accomplishments and outside efforts. Taking a step back on The low season, Cole usually avoids this, even though he still has no room in those conversations he dreams of.

