AUrctic, a key player in the Arctic

It is fair to say that the UArctic is the main international arctic cooperation forum for Finnish universities and universities of applied sciences. The University of Lapland, which hosts the International Secretariat for the Arctic, and the University of Oulu, which hosts the thematic networks and the Arctic Research Liaison Office, have considerable responsibilities. In addition, many other higher education institutions actively participate in UArctics thematic networks and activities.

Finland has made substantial investments in Arctic activities, especially in the form of intellectual capacities and infrastructure. However, this is only natural for an arctic country. Several administrative areas, starting with the ministries, are involved in the resourcing of Arctic activities. Cooperation between the parties has been excellent and has given rise to a great deal of useful information on Arctic issues. A similar constructive approach to cooperation and information exchange also applies to international and intergovernmental cooperation.

The Arctic Council, as the primary intergovernmental forum between Arctic states and Arctic indigenous peoples, promotes cooperation and coordination on Arctic issues. The activities of the Arctic Council are based on high quality scientific research and globally recognized assessments concerning the Arctic nature and human development. The Arctic is intimately involved in this work in progress. It should be noted that the UArctic has been an official observer of the Arctic Council since 2002 and is a recognized collaborator in the work of the Arctic Councils. UArctic is also a recognized partner of UNESCO, notably through the establishment in 2018 of a four-year UNITWIN cooperation program between UNESCO and the UArctic Thematic Network on teacher training for social justice and diversity in education.

The importance of the United Nations Agenda 2030 and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in setting the agenda is currently well recognized. While the SDGs are global in scope, they are adaptable to the sustainable development of the Circumpolar North. Finland’s new Arctic Strategy, to be released this spring, will also highlight and therefore strongly echo Agenda 2030. The Arctic, as a forerunner in sustainable development, has placed the ‘Agenda 2030 at the center of agendas and discussions. , for example at the UArctic Congress 2018. Therefore, it seems obvious to me that this most up-to-date global sustainability policy framework also fits well in the Arctic, thanks to the vigilance inherent in networks and timely activities.

Regarding the vigilance and activity of UArctics in Arctic matters, I would also like to highlight the scientific ministerial meetings on the Arctic. The Arctic has been an active and important player in the preparation and delivery of ministerial meetings over the years. This also applies to the next Arctic Science Ministerial meeting scheduled to take place in Tokyo in May 2021.

The Arctic has contributed in many ways to education, science, sustainability and policy making, and its active role in connecting researchers and decision makers has been important. These are extremely important areas of international cooperation to advance. Another central aspect has been its ability to bring northern voices and knowledge into the larger arenas of discussion. This not only increases understanding and respect for the region, but it also contributes to the work of sustainability. This extremely important advocacy work is an area that deserves to be amplified through the UArctics cooperative network as a whole.

Finland attaches great importance to the work of Arctics and its impressive network of more than 200 institutions in all countries of the Arctic and beyond. In my opinion, this is worth supporting in the future as well. At the Finnish Ministry of Education, Science and Culture, we are particularly proud of our shared history and our merits in supporting the Arctic since its inception in 2001.

We look forward to the 2021 UArctic Congress and other major Arctic conferences and activities in the future.

I wish UArctic a happy 20th anniversary and continued success for many decades to come!