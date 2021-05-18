Entertainment
AUrctic, a key player in the Arctic
It is fair to say that the UArctic is the main international arctic cooperation forum for Finnish universities and universities of applied sciences. The University of Lapland, which hosts the International Secretariat for the Arctic, and the University of Oulu, which hosts the thematic networks and the Arctic Research Liaison Office, have considerable responsibilities. In addition, many other higher education institutions actively participate in UArctics thematic networks and activities.
Finland has made substantial investments in Arctic activities, especially in the form of intellectual capacities and infrastructure. However, this is only natural for an arctic country. Several administrative areas, starting with the ministries, are involved in the resourcing of Arctic activities. Cooperation between the parties has been excellent and has given rise to a great deal of useful information on Arctic issues. A similar constructive approach to cooperation and information exchange also applies to international and intergovernmental cooperation.
The Arctic Council, as the primary intergovernmental forum between Arctic states and Arctic indigenous peoples, promotes cooperation and coordination on Arctic issues. The activities of the Arctic Council are based on high quality scientific research and globally recognized assessments concerning the Arctic nature and human development. The Arctic is intimately involved in this work in progress. It should be noted that the UArctic has been an official observer of the Arctic Council since 2002 and is a recognized collaborator in the work of the Arctic Councils. UArctic is also a recognized partner of UNESCO, notably through the establishment in 2018 of a four-year UNITWIN cooperation program between UNESCO and the UArctic Thematic Network on teacher training for social justice and diversity in education.
The importance of the United Nations Agenda 2030 and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in setting the agenda is currently well recognized. While the SDGs are global in scope, they are adaptable to the sustainable development of the Circumpolar North. Finland’s new Arctic Strategy, to be released this spring, will also highlight and therefore strongly echo Agenda 2030. The Arctic, as a forerunner in sustainable development, has placed the ‘Agenda 2030 at the center of agendas and discussions. , for example at the UArctic Congress 2018. Therefore, it seems obvious to me that this most up-to-date global sustainability policy framework also fits well in the Arctic, thanks to the vigilance inherent in networks and timely activities.
Regarding the vigilance and activity of UArctics in Arctic matters, I would also like to highlight the scientific ministerial meetings on the Arctic. The Arctic has been an active and important player in the preparation and delivery of ministerial meetings over the years. This also applies to the next Arctic Science Ministerial meeting scheduled to take place in Tokyo in May 2021.
The Arctic has contributed in many ways to education, science, sustainability and policy making, and its active role in connecting researchers and decision makers has been important. These are extremely important areas of international cooperation to advance. Another central aspect has been its ability to bring northern voices and knowledge into the larger arenas of discussion. This not only increases understanding and respect for the region, but it also contributes to the work of sustainability. This extremely important advocacy work is an area that deserves to be amplified through the UArctics cooperative network as a whole.
Finland attaches great importance to the work of Arctics and its impressive network of more than 200 institutions in all countries of the Arctic and beyond. In my opinion, this is worth supporting in the future as well. At the Finnish Ministry of Education, Science and Culture, we are particularly proud of our shared history and our merits in supporting the Arctic since its inception in 2001.
We look forward to the 2021 UArctic Congress and other major Arctic conferences and activities in the future.
I wish UArctic a happy 20th anniversary and continued success for many decades to come!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]