An actor with ties to Sapulpa to be featured in new TV show





A building on Hobson Avenue that started out as a livery stable in the early days of Sapulpa and later became Andersons Machine Shop was bustling with new activity this week. But it wasn’t horses or some machining going on in the building, it was spinning. A film crew on the set of an episode of “The Way I Heard It”, shot in Sapulpa. The Way I Heard It, a new TV show narrated by Mike Rowe, has filmed several scenes in Sapulpa over the past few days, including some at the Machine Shop, Burnett Mansion, Greenhill Funeral Home and even our Local reasors. Hunter Cates, from Tulsa, performed in several plays at the Sapulpa Community Theater and was cast for an episode of The Way I Heard It, based on a podcast of the same name. There was nothing fancy about the way I got the part, he told the Sapulpa Times in an email on Monday. He auditioned for a role, but while there the directors liked what he calls his COVID haircut and asked him to play the one he landed, which has more of a mad scientist vibe. Basically they threw my hair out, he said. Hunter Cates on the set of an episode of “The Way I Heard It”, shot in Oklahoma last week. Cates’ first role in Sapulpa was Jimmy Stewarts in You Cant Take It With You in 2014, followed by Cary Grants in Arsenic and Old Lace. This is probably the only time Hunter Cates, Jimmy Stewart and Cary Grant will be mentioned in the same sentence, Cates said. The actor says it’s no surprise to him that Sapulpa was cast when the film crew said she needed some appeal. Sapulpa has an effortless small town charm that you can’t replicate in a studio, Cates said. Oklahoma is becoming economically attractive for large productions, and our state film office is building the infrastructure to meet the demand, which I hope will only grow. Alberto Gayoso (left) and Hunter Cates (right) film a scene in an episode of “The Way I Heard It”, shot in Sapulpa. Oklahomas’ cinematic qualities returned to the limelight this week with the teaser release of footage from Killers of the Flower Moon, a movie set in Oklahoma, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Cates says we should expect to see more shoots coming to the state sooner. I know of two huge productions going on right now in our part of the country. Hopefully these will be a game-changer for Green Country. Sheri Ishmael-Waldrop of the Sapulpa Chamber of Commerce was in charge of showing the film crew to help them find the places in Sapulpa that would be used for the show. “I hope this is the first of many film or television productions to visit our community and choose to shoot in Sapulpa,” she said. “The Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Sapulpa will continue to work towards obtaining Film Friendly status from the Oklahoma Film and Music Office.” Waldrop said she would release the show’s air date and time as soon as she received it. The Way I Heard It continues to film in Oklahoma this week, but no release date for the show has yet been announced. You can get more information about the podcast at mikerowe.com/podcast

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos