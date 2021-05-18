A Hollywood love story with glitter, greed and the threat of social ruin





TWILIGHT MAN

Love and ruin in the shadow of Hollywood and the Clark Empire

By Liz Brown Ah, family secrets. My speciality. I’m not going to divulge (all) mine, at least not here, but I will say this: I grew up in Montana at a time when it was definitely not OK to be gay, let alone having a gay father. I know how secrets can corrode your insides, causing toxic and seething shame. And I know how healing it can be to expose secrets to the light of day. The opposite of what worries you will happen. The people you care about run towards your vulnerability and react with theirs. These truths run through Twilight Man: Love and Ruin in the Shadows of Hollywood and the Clark Empire, Liz Browns, the meticulous debut of Liz Brown. She set out to find out more about a mysterious photograph, a photo her grandmother had hidden in a bedroom drawer. The crazy saga she uncovered involves Prohibition-era Hollywood, the Copper Kings of Montana, a treacherous sister, a Nazi prison, a crook named Charles Crooks, Mexico City nightclubs, and a gallant whippet named Gynt. . At its center is a gay love story that, as Brown writes in the introduction, had been wrongly erased.

The man in the photo was named Harrison Post. He arrived on the fringes of Hollywood society in the early 1920s as a companion to Brown’s great-great-uncle William Andrews Clark Jr., heir to a Montana mining fortune and founder of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Being gay back then could get you arrested for sex crimes, so the couple used understatement and subterfuge to cover up their romance. Uncle Will repeatedly resorted to silent money, paying huge sums to avoid being ousted, which, at the very least, would have resulted in social ruin.

Clark died in 1934. (His reclusive half-sister, Huguette Clark, died in 2011, after living for decades in Manhattan hospitals, apparently by choice.) Now heir himself, Post suddenly drew him in. attention from his sister who held him captive while plotting. to steal the fortune Clark left her (around $ 4 million today), eventually succeeding and escaping with her to Mexico. Post ended up in Europe, where he spent time in a Nazi prison camp. In the end, he enlisted an alcoholic lawyer to try to bring his sister to justice and get her money back, or what was left of it. Suffice it to say the plan has gone wrong. It must be said: for a tale as colorful as this one, a sex! Corruption! greed! treason! the storytelling can be a bit dull. I longed (in places, especially in the first half) for a little more spinning, especially involving the clandestine love between Clark and Post. The facts are there, sometimes to the point of overload. These are the feelings that are sometimes lacking. Browns’ research is mind-boggling in its thoroughness. For nearly two decades, she went wherever the next secrecy took her, hunting down journals, albums, letters, passenger lists, prison records and other archival material. When she can’t get to the bottom of something, she scratches herself to get as close as possible. (An 85-year-old libel lawsuit archived in the basement of the Los Angeles County Hall of Records offers some clues.) Brown may have rightly feared that any loose ending could spark wider skepticism. big to be true. Some of what she found disappointed her. It’s a bitter realization that by delving into queer lives, we so often widen the loathing for those lives, she writes, before dutifully relaying the ways in which the trial transcripts and crime reports of the day referred to homosexuals. : dissolute, degenerate person, social wanderer, pervert.

Twilight man was slang for a person who could only be herself on the dimly lit edge of everyday life, forced to live in fear and love in secret. But not anymore.

