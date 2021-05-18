Dudamel works magic with the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl

Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl | Credit: Dustin Downing / LA Phil

Weren’t there yet. But on Saturday, the light at the end of the tunnel got much closer as the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra performed the first of four free events for 4,000 frontline and essential workers at the Hollywood Bowl. Led by Gustavo Dudamel, it was a gathering of joy and dark remembrance that would have seemed impossible just a few months ago. At the end, Dudamel turned to the crowd with his beaming smile and proclaimed, it’s magic!

Eighteen months had passed since audiences of all sizes attended a concert at the Bowl as the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 summer season of the first such closure in the Bowls 98 years of operation . The result was a disastrous loss of revenue for the Philharmonie. And if that had happened a second time, it would most likely have bankrupted the orchestra. But now, with the restrictions lifted, the Philharmonic is looking forward to a nearly full season of Bowl concerts, starting with a July 4th blowout. The Saturday event was an introduction, the first of three free and limited seating performances for essential workers.

Billie Eilish presents the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl | Credit: Dustin Downing / LA Phil

It started with a surprise appearance by the pop singer, Billie Eilish, who shared a fond memory of performing on the Bowl stage for the first time as a girl.

Welcome to the Hollywood Bowl, baby! she proclaimed. Then she presented Gustavo Dudamel and the orchestra which produced the first ovation of the public to resound in the Cahuenga Pass in a year and a half.

It was clearly an emotional moment for Gustavo Dudamel.

Tonight, he said, we honor you with the greatest gift we have, our music. For us, it is a resurrection. It has been a very complex year, but we are here. We are here because of you, your generosity and your courage. For all the beautiful souls who lost the battle, but who are here with us [in spirit], we want to dedicate the barber Adagio for strings.

What followed was, despite the extreme social distancing and masking imposed on the musicians, along with the decidedly cold night air, a performance of deep meaning that ended in an unforgettable moment.

Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl | Credit: Dustin Downing / LA Phil

As the final diminuendo began to fade into a whisper and then silence, a close-up of Dudamel appeared on the large screens that flank the Bowl. His eyes seemed closed and his palms raised towards the musicians, almost in a gesture of supplication. As the whole bowl remained silent, he very gradually brought his fingers together in prayer. It was remarkable.

He then turned to the audience to present the next piece.

Tonight we are celebrating, he said. It’s a day to be super happy! We’ve done a few recordings on this stage, but it’s not the same without an audience the energetic interplay between what’s happening on stage and what you’re giving us. Today it is heroism and we want to celebrate it with a symphony called Eroica, Beethoven’s heroic symphony. It represents all that is struggle and victory, sadness and happiness, all that is life.

Without a doubt, the devastation of the pandemic has added a significant layer of context to the symphony, especially the second movement, the funeral march.. It is impossible to imagine the emotions and memories that this music must have evoked for this audience. And even under the harsh conditions imposed on musicians, Dudamel crafted a performance that forged a deeply felt bond of sincere compassion.

Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl | Credit: Dustin Downing / LA Phil

As the concert was to be performed without an intermission, it opened with a little bit of a string piece, Starburst, by Jessie Montgomery. The effect was very similar to the fireworks associated with the Bowl, shooting into the air, bursting into a glow and gone. Since the decision was made not to perform the national anthem (due to health restrictions on vocals), a perfect alternative would have been the powerful work of Montgomerys, Banner, with its evocative exploration of Americana music, a work the orchestra recorded as part of its Sound Stage series.

The concert ended with a little bookend encore as Dudamel conducted the orchestra in the Valse by Leonard Bernsteins Amusing.

It’s magic, exclaimed the conductor. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you so much!