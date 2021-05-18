Rock Hall 2021: What’s next for Iron Maiden and other poll snobs?

CLEVELAND, Ohio The 2021 TheRock & Roll Hall of Fames Induction Class represents its largest class in some time. A total of 13 artists, including seven who were nominated in this year’s ballot, will make their way into sacred music in October in Cleveland. But what happens to the artists who didn’t make the cut?

Rock Hall has nominated 16 artists for induction in 2021. Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, The Go-Gos and Carole King have all been elected, while LL Cool J will be honored as the recipient of musical excellence.

Meanwhile, fans of artists like Iron Maiden, Fela Kuti, Kate Bush and others have been frustrated. But their patience could be rewarded sooner rather than later. Here’s a look at what we think of the nine artists who stood out with Rock Hall:

Mary J. Blige

Blige was an interesting test case for Rock Hall. Her contributions to R&B and her merger with hip-hop in the 1990s certainly make her worthy. But Blige will face stiff competition with similar artists such as Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Alicia Keys, Beyonce and Janelle Monae all becoming eligible over the next 10 years. There’s still a window for Blige, but it might have to happen next year or it might take a while.

Chances of voting in 2022: 25%

Kate bush

We’ve seen three years between Bush’s Rock Hall nominations. I expect to see a similar gap again. The nominations committee was quick to turn artists of similar genres. It could mean a return to the polls for Eurythmics next year or open the door for someone like PJ Harvey or Bjork. Fionna Apple’s presence as a newly eligible artist could prompt the nominating committee to take a serious look at Bush again next year. Apple is the kind of artist Rock Hall would love to see inducted next year (especially with its broader genre stance) and it looks like the Bushs induction could help make it necessary even if it doesn’t. is not right away.

Chances of voting in 2022: 20%

I must

The support from the nominating committees to Devo over the past few years has been refreshing. The question is will it continue? I guess so, but it’s hard to know when. The Rock Hall is not transparent in its voting process. So, we don’t know how much voter support Devo has received. I guess that’s enough to see the group again on the ballot a few years later. I expect the nominating committee to rotate Devo next year in favor of an act that they feel is more confident could win an induction or to bolster genre choices, like including two heavy metal acts from fame.

Chances of voting in 2022: ten%

Iron maiden

Speaking of heavy metal, no exclusion of an artist from this class of years has elicited a more passionate response from his fans than Iron Maidens. The metal band deserves to be there. Judas Priest and Motorhead too. The nominating committee will need to figure out which group has the most voter support (which is probably when all three have been nominated in recent years) and ride that wave until one of them enters. I guess it will be Judas Priest.

Chances of voting in 2022: 33%

Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan is in the same boat as LL Cool J and Kraftwerk were before this year. The nominations committee wishes it. The voters simply will not cooperate. The retooling of the Specialty Awards, which earned LL Cool J the induction into the Musical Excellence category, appears to be the Khan’s best chance of winning their induction. If Rock Hall wants to build on their resume, they’ll also include influential funk band Rufus. Either way, she will likely be kicked out of the ballot and inducted in the near future.

Chances of voting in 2022: 80%

Fela kuti

It’s not shocking that Fela Kuti didn’t get enough votes to enter Rock Hall. What is shocking is that even after the changes to the specialty categories, he was not included as a Music Excellence winner or as a top influencer. Rock Hall may want to give Kuti another chance, given the fan support he has received. I expect to see him on the ballot again next year or, at the very least, be inducted as an Early Influence inductee, given that his debut came out around the same time as those. 2021 inductees Earl Influences, Gil Scott-Heron and Kraftwerk.

Chances of voting in 2022: 55%

New York dolls

It sounded like the year of the New York Dolls given the recent inductions of T. Rex and Roxy Music. The nominating committee might choose to keep New York Dolls on the ballot in the hopes that the group’s path to induction will be similar to that of someone like The Cars. But given that the committee waited 20 years to give the Dolls their second nomination, it might as well take a while before they get back here.

Chances of voting in 2022: 25%

Rage against the machine

Rage Against the Machine has been nominated three of the past four years and has failed to be inducted. Still, the nominating committee (which includes guitarist Tom Morello) would be foolish not to put the band back on the ballot next year without major competition in terms of newly eligible rock bands and the Rages reunion tour in 2022. .

Chances of voting in 2022: 75%

Dionne warwick

Dionne Warwick was a surprising addition to this year’s poll. I guess it has to do with Warwick being active in the public eye last year (Shes amazing on Twitter) and the induction of Warwick’s cousin Whitney Houston last year. Warwick has an impressive CV. It’s just a matter of what Rock Hall wants to do with it. Warwick would be an even more suitable candidate for Early Influence than some of the artists inducted into the category this year, given that she started releasing hits in the early 1960s. But I wouldn’t bet seeing her vote again in 2022.