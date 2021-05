Kurt Cobain’s hair sells for 10k at auction

A lock of Kurt Cobain’s hair was auctioned off.



A lock of the late singer Nirvana’s hair, which has been kept from the bands’ 1989 Bleach tour, has been auctioned off. Strands of Kurt Cobain the hair sold for $ 14,145 (10,005) at auction. The end Nirvana leader’s blonde locks went under a hammer in Amazing Music auction by Iconic auctions. The hair had been kept from the group’s grunge tour in 1989 in support of their debut album, Bleach. Cobain’s friend and fan, Tessa Osbourne, gave the Smells like Teen Spirit icon a haircut in Birmingham, England, and she then gave Seattle artist Nicole DePolo a single lock after the musician died by suicide in 1994. The list read: “This one-of-a-kind artifact is entirely new to the market and comes with an impeccable lineage of provenance including images of Kurt posing with the woman who cut that hair, scissors in hand and a fantastic hairstyle while cutting! “She provided the original bag with a handwritten provenance note, 10/29/89: Tess cuts Kurts hair in Birmingham, England, 27 Holy Rd., Handsworth, Birmingham B202BU which is kept with the original full lock. The lowest bid for the lot was set at $ 2,500 (1,800). READ MORE: What did Nirvana play on their last gig before Kurt Cobain died? This isn’t the first time the rocker’s memorabilia has been sold online. Last year the Come as you are the singer’s acoustic guitar from Nirvana’s iconic performance MTV Unplugged in 1993 in New York City auctioned for a record $ 6 million (4,259,851). The 1959 Martin D-18E – which was often out of tune – was expected to fetch between $ 1 million and $ 2 million at the “ Music Icons ” online sale hosted by Julien’s Auctions, but it ended up breaking the guitar record. The most expensive. The bundle comes with the guitar case used by the band’s late singer, Kurt, which features a poster of Poison Idea’s album ‘Feel the Darkness’, while inside is a bunch of strings guitar, picks and a “stash” bag. A Cobain-owned cardigan, which was also worn during the band’s famous Unplugged performance, was also auctioned off in 2019 for $ 334,000 (234,956). The item went under a hammer in New York and is said to be the most expensive sweater ever to be auctioned. Additionally, Kurt’s bespoke Fender Mustang guitar was auctioned for $ 340,000 (239,176), after spending several years on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. READ MORE: Kid Cudi wears dress on SNL in tribute to Kurt Cobain







