From Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit to Akshay Kumar: Bollywood Celebrities Who Know Martial Arts

Bollywood actors learned martial arts and are often seen showcasing their martial arts skills on screen. Read ahead to take a look. Written by



Pooja dhar





3939 readings

Bombay

Posted on May 18, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.

Bollywood actors who know martial arts

Bollywood is one of the largest film industries in the world where people from all corners and corners have the chance to showcase their talent. But a career as an artist in any entertainment industry is very unstable. Nowadays, it has become a bit difficult to please audiences as they prefer to choose only the content they like and also only want to watch their favorite actor on screen. People today are more and more fond of celebrities who have great personalities and other skills that they can showcase on screen. It is now considered a plus to know more activities. Here are the names of Bollywood celebrities who have learned martial arts throughout their careers and are often spotted using some of these moves while performing on screen. Read ahead to take a look.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff has always been interested in martial arts and learned Kalaripayattu, Kung Fu and Krav Maga. He is even a black belt in taekwondo and a great gymnast.

Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal is trained in martial arts and is a great gymnast. He has been learning it since the age of 4 and even has his own style of martial arts.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always paid attention to her physical form and is a true practitioner of yoga. The actor also holds a black belt in karate.

John abraham

John Abraham is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood. He trained in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts), Aikido, Jujutsu, Krav Maga, Kung Fu, Karate, Vietnamese martial arts and Silat, which is a Malaysian art with knives.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit has always been popular for her acting and dancing. But, she is also trained in Shaolin Kung Fu and Pekiti Tirsia Kali.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is known for his onscreen stunts. He is trained in taekwondo and even received a black belt from the South Korean taekwondo masters to recognize his contribution to martial arts in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is a healthy and fit Bollywood actor who performs all of his stunts on his own, proving that age is just a number. The celebrity studied martial arts in Hong Kong and wears black belts in Shototan and Muay Thai karate.







