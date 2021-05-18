Ariana Grande got married: singer says I’m doing it to Dalton Gomez after a year of dating





Ariana Grande is a married woman after she told Dalton Gomez, her partner for over a year. The 27-year-old, top of the charts, shocked fans today by confirming the couple had married in an intimate ceremony, apparently at her home in Montecito, Calif. A representative confirmed that they were married in front of less than 20 people. In a statement, they told People: They got married. It was tiny and intimate with less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier. The couple were first linked early last year after being spotted together in Los Angeles. However, they mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight. READ MORE They reportedly met after Gomez, 25, a real estate agent, helped Grande search for a home. Gomez, who was born and raised in Southern California, works for real estate company Aaron Kirman Group and is said to have a number of high profile clients including Miley Cyrus. From that vast experience, Mr Gomez now owns one of the largest A-List buyer’s rolodexes and already connects many top-tier deals across town, says Gomezs’ bio on the website. the society. Highly sought after for his in-depth knowledge in the fields of important architecture and luxury fields, he quickly became a titan of the industry. According to the company’s website, Gomez recently sold luxury homes that can be priced as high as $ 13 million. The couple reportedly made the decision in March 2020 to live together as the pandemic raged around the world. The pop star cuddled in Gomez before sharing a dance in her bedroom. In June, Grande made it official on Instagram and posted a photo of Gomez kissing her on the cheek to celebrate her 27th birthday. She marked her boyfriend’s birthday in August with a touching social media post. Grande shared a series of videos, including two clips of Gomez kissing her softly on the cheek. She wrote in the caption: hbd to my baby my best friend my favorite part of everyday i love you. In what is perhaps her most explicit song, the provocative 34 + 35, Grande sings about desire while POV was about wanting to see yourself through the eyes of her lovers. December brought news of the couples’ engagement after less than a year of dating. The delighted singer shared a selection of photos on Instagram, including one of her engagement ring. forever n then some, she wrote in the caption. Gomez worked with a jewelerJack Solowto create a one-of-a-kind engagement ring with a diamond and a pearl. Dalton has been involved every step of the way through the FaceTime and Zoom selection process since he was on the West Coast and here in my office in New York City. He was very, very specific about what he wanted, Solowtold E! New. He had very strong feelings about the way he wanted it to look, in a contemporary way. It was his idea to make the diamond on an angle and he told me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it’s very sentimentally special, the element of a pearl is very, very sentimentally special. for Ariana. He wanted to include that in the ring. The couple proved their relationship was still strong in April when Grande shared sweet snaps from the lives of the couples, including a kiss under the stars. She wrote online: !!! my heart my person !!! thank you very much for being u. The news they’d knotted over the weekend emerged on Monday. Solow was also behind Arianas’ wedding band. It is a beautiful band paved with platinum and tasteful diamonds, spokesperson of the jewelertold E! New. Dalton was very happy with it. It seems that the singer wanted to approach love differently this time around. In April 2020, shereposteda video by British actor Florence Pugh, in which she opened up about her relationship with Zach Braff, and added: Beautifully worded and deeply appreciated. Sharing special and personal things that make you happy on the internet can be really traumatic. I know I took a step back to protect my loved ones and myself but just wanted to share this and let you know how perfectly you expressed this and how grateful you are for doing it @florencepugh.







