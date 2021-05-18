Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut tested negative for COVID-19







Kangana Ranaut

Image Credit: Twitter

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who was recently permanently suspended from Twitter, took her Instagram Stories for a COVID-19 health update. She has tested negative for the virus since May 18, but shows no sign of dropping her sarcastic remarks against her critics. In a video on Instagram, Ranaut urged everyone to be cautious when fighting the virus and claimed that the steam and gargling have helped her immensely while on the ground. She also claimed that home remedies such as herbal preparations with basil helped her. She also practiced yoga and meditated during her downtime. Good morning all. Today i tested negative for covid i want to say a lot about how i beat the virus but i am told not to offend COVID fan clubs yes there are actually people out there who are ‘offend if you disrespect the virus Anyway thank you for your wishes and love. wrote Ranaut. She also spoke about the importance of emotional and mental well-being. She warned everyone to flush out the negativity. Previously, Ranauts’ post confirming her diagnosis of COVID-19 sparked controversy when she called it a short-lived flu. In the now deleted post she wrote: I felt tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in my eyes for the past few days, I was hoping to go to Himachal so I did my test yesterday and today the result is came test done yesterday and today the result came i am covid positive. I quarantined myself, had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I’m going to tear it down, people please don’t give anything power over you, if you be afraid, it will make you more afraid, come and destroy this Covid-19. It is nothing more than a small flu of the weather which made too much noise and which now excites few people …, she writes. Image Credit: @KanganaTeam

Her comment, in which she trivialized the pandemic, was not welcomed by much of social media users, who immediately criticized her for her callousness and muted tone to the current grim situation in India. Ranaut, who still balks at his Twitter suspension earlier this month, has chosen sarcasm to combat the backlash to his COVID-19 tweet. India is plunging into a fierce second wave that has claimed the lives of thousands of people. Instagram deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were injured, she wrote. Ranaut is not the only star to have tested positive for the virus. Actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan and R Madhavan have all recovered after battling the virus.

