Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey discuss mental health in new series trailer





Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex appear in the moving trailer for ‘The Me You Can’t See’, which will be released on Friday.

It also features appearances from celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and DeMar DeRozan, who openly and emotionally discuss their experiences of poor mental health.

“Making this decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength,” Harry said to Winfrey, with whom he was. co-created and produced the show.

The two are shown talking about the stigma surrounding discussions about mental health, and they say those who are having problems are often referred to as “crazy, they’ve lost, can’t stay together.”

Winfrey continues to explore her own experiences, saying, “It’s just something that I accepted.” Footage of Harry from his mother Diana’s funeral in 1997 is also included in the trailer, along with other clips of his wife, Meghan, and son, Archie. The series, which will address the “personal journeys and struggles” of Harry and Winfrey, also aims “to destigmatize a very little-known subject and to give hope to viewers who learn they are not alone,” according to a statement on the Sussexes Archewell website. The series comes after Harry participated in several high profile interviews where he discussed his mental health. Just days ago, the prince admitted he was caught in a cycle of ‘pain and suffering’ in the British royal family and hinted that he was very critical of the way his father, the Prince Charles, had raised him, in a long interview with actor Dax. Shepard. In an explosive interview with Winfrey in March, Harry opened up about his own mental and emotional struggles. In the same interview, Meghan revealed that she was considering suicide while pregnant with Archie. And earlier this year, Harry said he stepped down from the royal family in 2020 because the British press was ‘destroying’ his sanity. In an interview in which he discussed the pressures of royal life and his departure from London, Harry told “The Late Late Show” host James Corden that he had decided he needed to “get out. (his) family from here “and that he preferred the portrayal of royal life seen on the Netflix show” The Crown “to that published in the newspapers. “We all know what the UK press can look like and it was destroying my sanity,” he said during the segment. “I was like, it’s toxic. So I did what any husband and any father would do.” CNN has launched Royal News, a new weekly dispatch that introduces you to the Royal Family, what they do in public, and what goes on behind the palace walls. Register now here.

