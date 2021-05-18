Disneyland Paris to reopen in June with a new Marvel-themed hotel

Disneyland Paris has announced plans to reopen in June, with an epic new Marvel-themed hotel.
Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park will reopen from June 17, as well as the Disney Village with its shops and restaurants.
This includes all of those classic rides from Peter Pan’s Flight to Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain, plus a brand new car-themed attraction at Walt Disney Studios.
Then, of course, there will be appearances from all of your favorite characters, fun experiences including new Selfie Spots, and heaps of those delicious treats that Disney Parks are known for.
Meanwhile, superhero fans will finally be able to check-in at the all-new Marvel-themed hotel, which is set to open on June 21.
Disneys Hotel New York The Art of Marvel will be a four-star hotel decorated to resemble a “New York art gallery” filled with one of the largest collections of Marvel artwork in the world. Oh and yeah – there are superhero-themed sequels too of course.
(We have a broader guide to everything we know about the Marvel Hotel so far).
The other Disneyland Paris hotels will reopen in stages.
Disney’s Newport Bay Club will reopen on June 17, Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne on July 1, and Disney’s Davy Crockett Ranch from July 13. No dates have yet been confirmed for the Disneys Sequoia Lodge Hotel and Disneys Hotel Santa Fe.
As for the iconic Disneyland hotel right next to the theme park entrance? It currently remains closed as it is undergoing a very glamorous royal-themed makeover.
Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris, said: “We have all dreamed of this moment. The moment when we can get together and experience unforgettable moments with our family and friends.
“When Disneyland Paris reopens, our guests will be able to enjoy the great experiences we’ve been known for, iconic attractions and heartwarming new characters with unique interactions with our cast members and even a few surprises along the way.”
The parks will operate at reduced capacity, with customers having to book using an online reservation system.
However, if you have booked a package that includes entrance to the park, you will receive admission for the duration of your stay and you will not need to use the system.
At the time of writing, France is on the UK Orange List which means if you return to UK from France you will need to self-isolate at home for 10 days. You will also need to have a pre-departure test, as well as PCR tests on days two and eight of your isolation. (You can choose to have a PCR test on day 5 and a negative result will release you sooner).
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs currently advises against all travel, except essential, throughout France.
