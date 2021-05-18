Britney Spears “loves changing her hair” | Entertainment





Britney Spears loves changing her hair. The hitmaker’s longtime hairstylist ‘Toxic’ revealed her client enjoyed experimenting with her hair color and style after launching a pastel pink look. Dimitris Giannetos said: She likes to change her hair color. I suggested trying the color pink because I think it fits perfectly [with] her complexion and personality. Speaking to Page Six Style, Dimitris added: I have been working with Britney for almost five years now, she enjoys playing with her hair color and hair length. I am very honored that she trusts me for all of her hair changes. Over the years, the naturally blonde star – who infamously shaved her head in 2007 – has had a number of hair styles, from short bobs to long waves and darker undertones. Meanwhile, the 39-year-old pop icon recently called documentaries about his life and guardianship battle “hypocrites.” The ‘Me Against The Music’ hitmaker appears to be aiming for the BBC’s latest documentary, ‘The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship,’ which aired earlier this month. And the New York Times documentary “ Framing Britney Spears ” about the guardianship she has lived in since 2008, which sparked the #FreeBritney movement. Although Britney is “deeply flattered” by the attention, Britney has criticized the documentaries for doing “the same thing” as the media. She began her long rant on Instagram captioning a video of her dance: “Damn !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 2021 is definitely a lot better than 2020 but I had no idea it was going to be like this !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ! ! ! So many documentaries about me this year with shots of other people in my life … What can I say … I am deeply flattered! ! ! ! These documentaries are so hypocritical … They criticize the media and then do the same? ? ? ? ? (sic) “ Britney also doesn’t appreciate the “most negative and traumatic moments” of her past as the “climax”, as she insisted that there are plenty of positives to focus on when. ‘she listed her plans for the summer. The “ (You Drive Me) Crazy ” hitmaker ended her post by denying that her social media posts were written by anyone else as her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield suggested. She concluded: “Pssss I’m not talking to billy b at all so I’m honestly very confused !!! This is my instagram !!!! Psssss no paparazzi guys … I didn’t mean you and your team are following me !!!! (sic) “ Billy had said, “The content is her, but the words are NOT what she feels.” Meanwhile, Britney previously revealed that she cried for two weeks after the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears because she was “embarrassed” by the feature film.

